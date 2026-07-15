Globe Bags Back-to-Back Recognition in TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies, Remains Only Philippine Telco on Global List

TAGUIG CITY, Philippines, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Globe has been recognized in TIME and Statista's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026, becoming the only Philippine telecommunications company included in the global ranking and one of only two Philippine companies recognized this year, underscoring its commitment to responsible business practices and long-term value creation.

Globe recognized in TIME and Statista’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2026

Selected from more than 5,000 of the world's largest and most influential companies, the ranking evaluates organizations across more than 20 key performance indicators in a four-step process covering sustainability criteria: Sustainable Business, Commitment and Ratings, Reporting and Transparency, and Environmental and Social Stewardship. The final list recognizes the top 750 companies worldwide.

Globe's inclusion reflects more than a sustainability milestone. The recognition places Globe alongside many of the world's most respected companies, reinforcing that Philippine businesses can compete globally on sustainability, transparency, and responsible governance. As sustainability stands as a vital benchmark for investors, customers, regulators, and communities, recognitions such as these demonstrate that Philippine businesses can meet the same standards of accountability and long-term thinking expected of leading global organizations.

"Earning a place on this global ranking shows that Philippine companies can meet the highest global standards for sustainability, transparency, and responsible governance," said Carl Cruz, President and CEO of Globe. "Our sustainability practice continues to strengthen, it has become a measure of how we build trust, create long-term value, and remain competitive in a rapidly changing world."

The recognition comes at a time when sustainability is increasingly viewed as a measure of corporate trust. Beyond environmental performance, the ranking evaluates companies on factors such as governance, transparency, accountability, external ratings, and social impact. These are the same qualities that shape confidence among customers, investors, regulators, employees, and communities. As expectations continue to evolve, trust is no longer built solely through products and services, but through how organizations create value, manage risks, and deliver on their commitments over the long term.

Globe's inclusion in the ranking reflects its commitment to responsible business practices and measurable outcomes. Through its decarbonization strategy, the company achieved a 15.13% year-on-year reduction in gross Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and a 9.49% reduction in gross Scope 3 emissions, outpacing its annual reduction target of 4.2% for Scope 1 and 2 and 2.5% for Scope 3. Most recently, it has also expanded its use of renewable energy, transitioning approximately 700 sites as of end-May 2026 and targeting at least 3,000 sites by 2028 as part of its broader sustainability agenda.

As businesses navigate growing expectations around environmental, social, and governance performance, Globe continues to integrate sustainability into the way it operates, invests, and serves its stakeholders. The recognition from TIME and Statista reinforces the company's belief that sustainable growth and trusted leadership go hand in hand.

ABOUT GLOBE

Globe Telecom, Inc. is a leading digital platform in the Philippines with interests in telecommunications, fintech, venture building, shared services, and digital marketing. It is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange under the symbol GLO. The company delivers a full suite of mobile, broadband, data, and managed services to meet the needs of consumers and businesses. A UN Global Compact Participant, Globe is the first publicly listed Philippine firm with approved near- and long-term science-based targets under the SBTi. It was named one of TIME and Statista's Most Sustainable Companies in 2026. Its back-to-back inclusion in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 in 2024 and 2025 affirms its growth and leadership. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, prominent industry leaders in the region.

SOURCE Globe Telecom, Inc.