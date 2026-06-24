Globe Recognized in Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for Third Consecutive Year

TAGUIG CITY, Philippines, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe has once again been recognized in Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 list, underscoring its continued role as one of the region's leading companies amid a rapidly evolving digital economy. The company ranked No. 119 this year, marking its third consecutive year on the annual list following its recognition in 2024 and 2025. The recognition reflects Globe's continued scale and contribution to one of the world's fastest-growing digital economies.

Globe Telecom, Inc. Recognized in Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for Third Consecutive Year

Compiled by Fortune, the Southeast Asia 500 ranks the region's largest companies based on revenue. The list highlights organizations that play a significant role in driving economic growth, innovation, and development across Southeast Asia.

For Globe, the recognition reflects its continued transformation beyond traditional telecommunications as it strengthens the digital infrastructure that powers the country's increasingly connected economy.

"This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our people as we continue transforming Globe into a more agile and technology-driven organization," said Carl Cruz, President and CEO of Globe Telecom. "More importantly, it reinforces our responsibility to help build a digitally empowered Philippines by creating solutions that enable progress for individuals, businesses, and communities."

As artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital payments, and other data-intensive technologies reshape how people live and work, Globe continues to invest in network modernization, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies to help ensure Filipinos and businesses have access to reliable, secure, and high-quality digital services. These investments support the growing digital needs of consumers and enterprises while helping strengthen the foundations of the country's digital economy.

The company is also advancing its transformation into a technology-driven organization by integrating artificial intelligence and automation across key areas of the business. These initiatives are enhancing customer experience, improving operational efficiency, and enabling smarter decision-making, while helping enterprises accelerate their own digital transformation through solutions spanning connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity, managed services, and digital platforms.

As the Philippines competes in an increasingly digital and AI-driven world, resilient infrastructure and future-ready technologies will play a greater role in driving long-term growth and competitiveness. Globe remains committed to building the networks, capabilities, and partnerships that will help Filipinos and Philippine businesses participate more fully in the opportunities of the digital economy.

ABOUT GLOBE

Globe Telecom, Inc. is a leading digital platform in the Philippines with interests in telecommunications, fintech, venture building, shared services, and digital marketing. It is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange under the symbol GLO. The company delivers a full suite of mobile, broadband, data, and managed services to meet the needs of consumers and businesses. A UN Global Compact Participant, Globe is the first publicly listed Philippine firm with approved near- and long-term science-based targets under the SBTi. It was named one of TIME and Statista's Most Sustainable Companies in 2025. Its back-to-back inclusion in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 in 2024 and 2025 affirms its growth and leadership. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, prominent industry leaders in the region.

SOURCE Globe Telecom, Inc.