TAGUIG CITY, Philippines, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe has maintained its 'A' rating in the CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment (SEA) in 2025, reinforcing its commitment to transparency, climate action, and responsible business practices across its value chain. The recognition for the second consecutive year reflects Globe's sustained efforts to integrate sustainability into the way it works with suppliers and partners.

Globe sustains CDP Supplier Engagement ‘A’ rating, continuing its collaborative journey across the value chain

The CDP SEA evaluates how companies work with suppliers on climate issues, recognizing organizations that demonstrate strong performance across governance, targets, Scope 3 emissions management, and value chain engagement. Companies that receive top marks across these areas are recognized as CDP Supplier Engagement Leaders, placing Globe among organizations advancing climate action beyond their direct operations.

"Maintaining our 'A' rating on the SEA from CDP for two consecutive years is a testament to our unwavering commitment to environmental transparency and collective climate action," said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe. "By actively empowering our entire value chain, we are turning our climate ambitions into measurable impact."

Through the Globe Supplier Code of Ethics, the company encourages partners to align with the company's sustainability goals, including its climate action roadmap. It has also embedded environment, social, and governance (ESG) criteria into procurement processes covering retail electricity providers, network equipment suppliers, and product packaging, among others.

The company likewise screens suppliers against ESG indicators to improve oversight across its ecosystem. Through AI-driven data capture, Globe monitors supplier ESG credentials, performance, and attributes to support improvement across the supply chain.

Beyond compliance and monitoring, Globe conducts capability-building initiatives that equip partners with foundational sustainability knowledge. These efforts are aimed at helping create a more resilient and future-ready supply chain ecosystem.

Alongside its SEA recognition, Globe also received its CDP Climate score of A- and Water score of B for the 2025 cycle. The company was likewise recognized by several organizations in 2025, including International Finance's Best ESG Practices – Telecom Philippines 2025 recognition and 2026 Standard Insights' Most Active Mobile Network for the Environment and Most Sustainable Mobile Network awards.

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ABOUT GLOBE

Globe Telecom, Inc. is a leading digital platform in the Philippines with interests in telecommunications, fintech, venture building, shared services, and digital marketing. It is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange under the symbol GLO. The company delivers a full suite of mobile, broadband, data, and managed services to meet the needs of consumers and businesses. A UN Global Compact Participant, Globe is the first publicly listed Philippine firm with approved near- and long-term science-based targets under the SBTi. It was named one of TIME and Statista's Most Sustainable Companies in 2025. Its back-to-back inclusion in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 in 2024 and 2025 affirms its growth and leadership. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, prominent industry leaders in the region.

SOURCE Globe Telecom, Inc.