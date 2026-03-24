Glorious Moment! GAC INTERNATIONAL's AION UT and EMZOOM Clinch Mexico's Annual Awards, Truly Demonstrating "Chinese Manufacturing Quality"

MEXICO CITY, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, at the TOP 26 AUTO SHOW held in Mexico, GAC stood out from numerous international automotive brands with its outstanding product strength and brand influence rooted in the local market. Three of its flagship models – AION UT, GAC GS4 MAX, and GAC EMZOOM – successfully clinched three heavyweight annual awards with their hardcore capabilities! This is not only another highlight moment in GAC INTERNATIONAL's "going global" journey but also a strong testament to " Tech GAC" gaining wide recognition in the global market, especially in Latin America.

As a star model of GAC in overseas markets, AION UT won the laurel of "Best Compact Electric Vehicle" with its sleek design and powerful technological core. The AION UT, meticulously crafted by a Milan design team, features smooth, flowing lines that blend international aesthetics. Its "small body, big capability" interior layout perfectly meets the demands of busy urban commuting in Mexico.

GAC EMZOOM, which has swept the global young market with its mecha-style design, undoubtedly won the "Best Innovative SUV" award. "Propositiva" represents a bold proposition and progressive spirit. With its highly recognizable geometric cutting design, powerful performance, and futuristic smart configurations, EMZOOM breaks the tedious boundaries of traditional SUVs. It is not just a car, but an expression of a young lifestyle.

In the future, GAC INTERNATIONAL will continue to be driven by technological innovation, move forward hand in hand with global partners, and bring more models with "GAC Quality", such as AION UT, GS4 MAX, and EMZOOM to the world, creating a better mobile life experience for consumers in Mexico and around the globe!

SOURCE GAC