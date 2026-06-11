GMI Cloud and Magna AI Partner to Expand Global Sovereign AI Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GMI Cloud, a leader in AI-native GPU cloud infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Magna AI to jointly architect, deploy, and scale a global network of sovereign AI Factories (AIFs). The initiative will support governments, enterprises, and national AI programs seeking secure, high-performance AI infrastructure designed for long-term digital sovereignty.

The partnership will initially focus on projects in Malaysia, Belgium, and Romania, with additional deployments under development across the Middle East and Africa. Built around next-generation NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 architecture, these AI Factories will provide sovereign AI infrastructure, GPU cloud services, and AI security capabilities to support large-scale AI training, inference, agentic AI applications, and national AI platforms.

As countries accelerate investments in AI, demand is growing for infrastructure that enables local control over data, compliance with national regulations, and reduced dependence on foreign-controlled platforms. Governments increasingly view AI computing capacity as a strategic asset critical to economic growth, technological competitiveness, and national resilience.

"Governments increasingly recognize AI infrastructure as a strategic national asset," said Alex Yeh, CEO of GMI Cloud. "Our mission is to help nations design, build, and operate sovereign AI platforms that enable innovation, security, and long-term competitiveness. We believe sovereign AI will become a foundational pillar of future economic development."

The partnership combines complementary strengths from multiple industry leaders. GMI Cloud contributes proven expertise in AI-native GPU cloud infrastructure, AI Factory deployment, and large-scale inference operations. Magna AI provides an end-to-end AI transformation platform integrating infrastructure, applications, and services into a scalable sovereign AI model. The collaboration is further strengthened by Trend Micro's cybersecurity expertise and Wistron Digital Technology Holding Company's extensive capabilities in hardware manufacturing and systems integration.

"Sovereign AI is becoming a foundation for future economic and technological competitiveness," said Dr. Moataz BiAali, CEO of Magna AI. "Together with GMI Cloud, we are enabling countries to accelerate AI adoption through secure, resilient, and scalable sovereign AI infrastructure."

The companies have already initiated joint planning activities covering site evaluation, infrastructure architecture, compliance requirements, and phased deployment strategies, with groundbreaking activities expected to begin later this year.

SOURCE GMI Cloud