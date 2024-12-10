Gold Back Stablecoin GIDR Gains Recognition at the International Innovation Awards 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Back Stablecoin GIDR has earned recognition in the Product Category at the International Innovation Awards 2024, presented by Enterprise Asia, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This groundbreaking initiative transforms Indonesia's gold assets into a globally accessible digital commodity, redefining how gold is owned, stored, and traded.

Powered by PT Pegadaian's physical gold reserves, each GIDR token is securely backed by one gram of gold. This innovative stablecoin eliminates the complexities of traditional gold ownership, such as physical storage and transfer by offering a blockchain-based solution. Retail investors can now access fractional gold ownership starting from just 0.0001 grams, enjoying unparalleled affordability, security, and 24/7 accessibility for international transactions.

GIDR also provides seamless trading and exchange capabilities on cryptocurrency platforms, with the option for redemption of physical gold under specific conditions. By leveraging blockchain technology, GIDR ensures transparency, stability, and ease of transactions, catering to investors seeking a reliable asset amid market volatility.

This innovation not only diversifies investment opportunities but also reinforces Indonesia's trusted gold reserves as a cornerstone of its global appeal. Through this innovation, PT Pegadaian continues its commitment to enhancing Indonesia's gold ecosystem while collaborating with the GIDR ecosystem as a trusted custodian for the stablecoin's physical gold reserves.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org .

