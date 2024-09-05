Goodyear Asia Pacific Honored Under Social Empowerment & Green Leadership Categories at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a clear focus on the UN SDGs, Goodyear Asia Pacific's dedication and focus to SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities specifically in its CSR activities is worthy of high praise. As such, the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2024, organized by Enterprise Asia, recognized the company for its 'Tire Donation Project In Thailand' and 'Solar Panel Project At PLD', honoring the company with two awards under the Social Empowerment and Green Leadership categories respectively.

The 'Tire Donation Project In Thailand' aims to enhance the safety and efficiency of ambulances and hospital emergency vehicles in Thailand, ensuring a long service life for the tires and enabling these vehicles to reliably transport patients and securing their use in other hospital operations.

Goodyear Asia Pacific implemented this project by contacting the government hospital that cares for the most patients in each province, such as the Siriraj Hospital, which has over 3 million patients per year. The company checks on the ambulances and hospital emergency cars owned by the hospital, then lists the tire size and the number of emergency vehicles that will require tire changing and alignment at its nearby retail stores. The company received positive feedback from its beneficiary hospitals along with a thank-you letter for its flawless tire quality track record. The company also receives news clippings from the press worth over BHT 10 million in PR value every year.

On the other hand, the 'Solar Panel Project At PLD' project is a cornerstone of Goodyear Asia Pacific's broader commitment to reducing its environmental impact and fostering a sustainable future. The project aims to transition the company's manufacturing operations towards greater reliance on renewable energy, thereby reducing its dependence on non-renewable power sources.

Consequently, through this project, Goodyear Asia Pacific has managed to achieve the installation of over 29,700 solar panels at the Pulandian plant. These solar panels generate 250 GWh of electricity annually, significantly reducing dependence on non-renewable power sources. As a result, there was an annual reduction of 17,000 metric tons of carbon emissions.

The company plans on further expanding its objectives with goals like developing tires made from 100% sustainable materials (considering the timeframe for refinement and testing, it aims to be completed by 2030), achieving 100% renewable electricity in all manufacturing facilities by 2030, and transitioning to 100% renewable energy across all operations by 2040.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

