Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore Honoured with ASEAN MICE Venue Award 2026

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore has been awarded the ASEAN MICE Venue Award 2026 in the Meeting Room Category, a prestigious regional recognition under the ASEAN MICE Venue Standard (AMVS). The award celebrates venues that meet the highest benchmarks for business meetings across Southeast Asia and was officially presented at the ASEAN Tourism Standards Awards Ceremony during the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) on 30 January 2026 in Cebu, Philippines.

General Manager Andrew Tan receiving the award at the ASEAN Tourism Standards Awards Ceremony at the ASEAN Tourism Forum on 30 January 2026

In 2026, only 41 establishments across all ten ASEAN Member States attained this distinction after undergoing rigorous on-site audits evaluating structural quality, soundproofing, amenities, safety standards and service excellence. Grand Copthorne Waterfront is one of only two hotels in Singapore to receive the award, and one of just three Singapore representatives overall, highlighting its leadership in the regional MICE sector and reinforcing Singapore's standing as a premier MICE destination.

The ASEAN MICE Venue Award – Meeting Room category honours venues that meet rigorous standards in facilities, service, safety and accessibility. This recognition reflects the hotel's commitment to quality and seamless meeting experiences.

Commenting on the achievement, Andrew Tan, General Manager of Grand Copthorne Waterfront, said: "This ASEAN MICE Venue Award is a strong affirmation of our team's dedication to delivering exceptional meeting experiences. It reflects the high standards we uphold across our facilities, service and operations, and reinforces our commitment to continuously innovate and elevate the experience for our clients and partners."

Benedict Ng, Vice President, Operations, Southeast Asia and North America, added:

"Being recognised under the ASEAN MICE Venue Standard places Grand Copthorne Waterfront among the region's most trusted and capable MICE venues. This achievement highlights the strength of our operational excellence and our continued investment in people, infrastructure and technology to support world-class business events."

The accolade follows the hotel's $40 million refurbishment completed at the end of 2023, which significantly enhanced its MICE capabilities. Featuring 6,200 square metres of meetings and events space, including naturally lit meeting rooms and three pillarless ballrooms spanning 1,385 square metres; the hotel is well equipped to support hybrid, in-person and virtual events. Overlooking the Singapore River, its venues offer a distinctive setting paired with state-of-the-art technology and world-class audio-visual facilities, reinforcing its role in elevating regional MICE standards and strengthening Singapore's position as a leading international MICE hub.

