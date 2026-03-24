SanSara Presents a Limited-Time Four-Hands Collaboration with Chef Sohan Singh of MICHELIN Bib Gourmand-Awarded RANG (Da Nang, Vietnam)

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SanSara at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore unveils Two Masters, One Flame, a limited-time four-hands collaboration between Chef Pannalal Nath, Master Chef of SanSara, and Chef Sohan Singh of RANG, Da Nang, the MICHELIN Bib Gourmand–awarded modern Indian restaurant redefining Indian cuisine in Vietnam. Running from 24 to 28 March 2026, this five-day dining experience presents a co-created menu that harmonises contemporary innovation with classical Indian culinary craft.

From left to right: Chef Sohan Singh of RANG and SanSara’s Master Chef Pannalal Nath

Designed as a shared creative endeavour, the collaboration brings together two distinct culinary perspectives. Chef Sohan's globally influenced style is shaped by his experience across Dubai, Sydney, the Maldives, the UK and the Caribbean, while Chef Nath draws on his classical North Indian roots, known for depth of flavour, refined technique and respect for heritage.

"This collaboration beautifully reflects the shared cultural heritage and rich culinary traditions that connect India and Singapore. It not only showcases the diversity of Indian cuisine but also strengthens people-to-people ties and cultural exchange between our communities," shared Her Excellency Ms Pooja Tillu, Deputy High Commissioner of India to Singapore.

Selected for his modern interpretation of Indian cuisine, Chef Sohan brings the creative spirit behind RANG's MICHELIN Bib Gourmand distinction, while Chef Nath anchors the experience with classical depth and technique.

"This collaboration allowed us to explore Indian cuisine from two complementary angles," said Chef Sohan. "Working alongside Chef Pannalal, we focused on dishes that honour classical flavours while presenting them in a refined, contemporary way."

"For me, this was about creating something meaningful together," added Chef Pannalal Nath. "Each dish reflects a meeting point between classical foundations and modern expression, shaped with intention and balance."

Guests can look forward to dishes such as Sweet Potato Gnocchi Chaat, Tandoori Octopus, Carrot Halwa Mille Feuille, Shorba Jhinga, Quinoa Aloobukhara Ki Tikki, and Sansara-Nasila Dunger Lal Maas, alongside Zaffrani Barramundi and Masala Chai Tiramisu.

Menus are available as four- and six-course set experiences, with optional beverage pairings, starting from $68++ per guest.

Following this collaboration, SanSara will unveil upcoming chef partnerships in June and July, further reinforcing its commitment to elevated dining experiences that celebrate culinary finesse and creativity.

For more information, please contact:

Claire Chan, Assistant Director of Marketing Communications

[email protected]

Kok Nee Tsu, Assistant Manager of Marketing Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore