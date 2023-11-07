Grand Ocean Logistics Co., Ltd. Wins Corporate Excellence Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Taiwan

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 is pleased to honor Taiwan's outstanding business leaders and enterprises who have played instrumental roles in spearheading Asia's resurgence on the global stage. Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The APEA aims to congregate exemplary business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Grand Ocean Logistics Co., Ltd. (Grand Ocean Logistics) is among the award recipients under the Corporate Excellence category in the Transportation & Logistics industry. Since 2016, Grand Ocean Logistics has been dedicated to providing clients with total and comprehensive services. Through the years, Grand Ocean Logistics spared no effort in expanding its global network that covers six continents and reaches thousands of locations. Whether through international shipping or transporting goods globally, Grand Ocean Logistics is the creator of efficient supply chain solutions that surpass demands and enhance competitive advantage.

Grand Ocean Logistics perseveres across four key domains: product service, internal operations, international and domestic charities, and ethical standards. The company has been steadfast in enhancing salary benefits, promoting work-life balance, cultivating a healthy working environment, fast tracking career developments, which received high recognition from its employees. With a commitment to creating a better living environment and being responsible for a sustainable and brighter future for the planet, Grand Ocean Logistics actively collaborates with international carbon reduction policies and engages in various social services.

The company has gradually expanded its office network over the past few years, including the establishment of the Grand Ocean's Kaohsiung branch in 2022. At present, the company has a workforce of over 100 employees and has established a robust team within the region.

In terms of business performance, Grand Ocean Logistics has witnessed impressive increases in both revenue and income. This has facilitated further expansion of the company's overseas operations, encompassing related enterprises such as Phoenix Logistics and Global United supply chain, thereby bolstering the company's market shares and impacts.

The company's success is attributable not only to its business expansion but also to its commitment to a sustainable growth strategy. Grand Ocean Logistics places a strong emphasis on talent development, providing on-site training programs and career opportunities. There is inter-departmental collaboration, sharing of knowledge, and skill enhancement among employees which have not only fortified the company's internal operations but have also better equipped the company to meet customer needs and deliver higher-quality services.

Through continual expansion of its office network, enhancement of employee capabilities, steady revenue growth, and the adoption of diverse business models, Grand Ocean Logistics has achieved noteworthy growth and development. The company remains steadfast in upholding these successful strategies, with a dedication to attaining even greater achievements and fostering sustainable growth in the future.

Moving forward, Grand Ocean Logistics is planning to establish its Taichung branch in 2024, marking a significant step towards the international arena. Over the next five years, the company is dedicated to expanding its presence in the overseas market, with future plans with branches in Japan and Malaysia, further enhancing its global network. At the same time, the company is actively strengthening its related enterprise, Phoenix Logistics, to boost overall competitiveness.

To ensure a seamless transition of the company's new strategic blueprint, Grand Ocean Logistics is actively implementing a succession plan. The company is emphasizing internal talent development, nurturing the next generation of leaders, ensuring a smooth handover, and facilitating sustained and steady growth. This strategy contributes to the continued success of the company and lays a solid foundation for its future development.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

SOURCE Enterprise Asia