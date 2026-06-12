Great Place To Work® Announces Best Workplaces™ in the Philippines IT-BPM Industry 2026, representing the voices of 679,116 employees across 30 organizations.

MANILA, Philippines, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® ASEAN & ANZ, the global authority on workplace culture, today announced the Best Workplaces in the Philippines Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) Industry for 2026.

This year, for the first time, the list introduces size-based categories, giving recognition that more accurately reflects the distinct people challenges facing organizations at different scales of operation. Determined largely by confidential employee feedback, the 2026 list recognizes 30 organizations across Large, Medium and Small categories that have demonstrated exceptional workplace culture and delivered a consistently high-trust employee experience.

The Best Workplaces recognized in the Philippines IT-BPM list for 2026 significantly outperform the broader market on key indicators.

91% of employees at recognized organizations say they would strongly endorse their company to friends and family as a great place to work, compared to 69% at typical Philippine companies.

88% say people in their workplace are willing to give extra to get the job done, compared to 75.6% at typical Philippine companies.

90.2% say people quickly adapt to changes needed for organizational success, compared to 72.2% at typical companies.

As the tech sector in the Philippines competes more globally for service quality and talent, the workplaces that will excel are more likely to be those where employees feel genuinely valued.

"The Philippine tech industry is at a real turning point. AI is changing the nature of work and global competition is raising expectations. Nearly two million Filipinos are navigating that shift every day" said Charles Plumley, General Manager, Great Place To Work® Philippines.

"This list champions thirty organizations who chose to face that reality head-on, and who made a choice to give their people a voice in how the industry is experienced on the ground. That's something worth celebrating."

Best Workplaces™ in the Philippines IT-BPM Industry 2026 top placing organizations

Large category: Synchrony (#1), Capital One Philippines (#2), Carelon Global Solutions Philippines (#3)

Medium category: Kollab (#1), AGS Health Private Limited (#2), hammerjack Pty Ltd (#3)

Small category: Interconnected Business Process Inc. (#1), Cisco (#2), Tech One Global Phils., Inc. (#3)

DISCOVER THE FULL BEST WORKPLACES™ IN THE PHILIPPINES IT-BPM INDUSTRY 2026 LIST HERE

A Word From Our Winners

Taking the #1 position in the Small category, Interconnected Business Process, Inc. has a people-first culture, "at the heart of everything we do. Through continuous learning and development, employee recognition programs, wellness initiatives, CSR activities, and open communication, we have created a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered," said Community Relations Associate Phileo Titus Cayabyab.



At #5 for the Medium category Etrading Software's Head of Operations Jennifer Danganan said that, "One of the key drivers behind our recognition as a Best Workplace in IT-BPM was our deliberate investment in people leadership and employee development as the organization continued to grow. These initiatives helped foster a culture built on trust, development, and flexibility creating a workplace where employees feel supported both professionally and personally."



Coming in at the #13 place in the Large category, Lexmark, now part of Xerox, sees becoming a Best Workplace in IT-BPM as the result of, "a more intentional approach to aligning employee experience, capability-building, and business growth. The organization maintained consistently high trust scores averaging above 92%, achieved five consecutive years of Great Place To Work Certification, and grew its workforce by over 10% between 2024 and 2025," said the company's Public Relations and Internal Communications Specialist, Julia Toledo.

About Great Place To Work® & How the List is Determined



Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, backed by more than 30 years of research and data from millions of employees worldwide. Its Trust Index™ Survey and For All™ Methodology give organizations the tools to measure and improve the experience of every person at work. Certified organizations and list-makers are recognized across more than 60 national and regional Best Workplaces™ lists each year.

The Best Workplaces in the Philippines IT-BPM Industry 2026 list is based on confidential employee feedback collected through the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey.

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SOURCE Great Place to Work®