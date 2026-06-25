These Are Australia's Best Workplaces in Finance and Insurance

SYDNEY, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® today released the inaugural Best Workplaces in Finance & Insurance list for Australia, representing the voices of 18,712 employees across the industry. The 15 organisations that made this list prove that when financial services companies invest in culture, the returns show up everywhere.

Bizcap Australia took the #1 spot, followed by EML Group and Jacaranda Finance. The 15 workplaces honoured range from small specialist firms to global names, and from challenger lenders to one of the world's biggest payments companies.

The surveys sent to nearly 19,000 finance and insurance employees across the country are a clear snapshot of what work-life in these highly competitive industries look like in 2026. The data shows that 93% of employees at the organisations that made the list are proud to tell other people where they work, compared to just 60% at typical Australian companies.

88% agreed that they wanted to stay with their workplace a long time, compared to 56% at typical workplaces. In industries where replacing a single experienced hire can cost upwards of a year's salary, that kind of loyalty is a financial position as much as a cultural one.

"Every finance and insurance business in the country is fighting for the same people right now, and the companies on this list have worked out that the best way to win that fight is to be somewhere people want to stay," said Rebecca Moulynox, General Manager, Great Place To Work Australia and New Zealand.

"This is a sector that talks a lot about trust with customers. What these companies show is that it starts on the inside, with the people who turn up every day."

Best Workplaces™ in Finance & Insurance 2026

Bizcap Australia EML Group Jacaranda Finance

SEE WHICH 15 WORKPLACES MADE THE FULL LIST HERE

To qualify, a company first has to earn Great Place To Work Certification™ by surveying its employees and meeting the trust threshold. The ranking reflects what staff report about their day-to-day experience, along with a short culture audit.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® measures workplace culture in more than 170 countries through its Trust Index™ survey and Certification™ programme. Its Australian Best Workplaces™ lists cover industries including technology, healthcare, and biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, with finance and insurance added this year.

SOURCE Great Place To Work®