Great Place To Work Reveals Southeast Asia's Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare & Biopharma

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, today announced the inaugural Southeast Asia's Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare & Biopharma 2026 list — a landmark recognition honouring 15 outstanding organizations that have set the benchmark for trust, care, innovation, and performance across one of the region's most strategically important sectors.

The list is based on confidential survey feedback from more than 36,000 employees across Southeast Asia, generating over 55,000 survey responses, making it one of the most comprehensive and credible benchmarks of workplace culture in the healthcare and biopharma sector across the region.

As Asia's healthcare market heads toward an estimated value of USD 5 trillion by 2030, projected to contribute nearly 40% of global healthcare growth, Southeast Asia is emerging as a critical hub for healthcare delivery, medical innovation, and life sciences investment. The region's biopharmaceutical market alone is expected to almost double from approximately USD 6.7 billion in the mid-2020s to nearly USD 12.8 billion over the coming decade, driven by growing demand for advanced therapies, vaccines, biologics, and healthcare services.

Amid this rapid expansion, the organizations recognized on this year's list are helping shape the future of healthcare across Southeast Asia. From hospitals and healthcare providers to biopharma and MedTech organizations, they are expanding access to care, accelerating innovation, and strengthening health systems to meet the needs of aging populations and rising chronic disease burdens.

"Healthcare and biopharma organizations are the human part of Southeast Asia's growth story. As demand for care rises and new treatments emerge, what sets the best organizations apart is not only the quality of their science or services, but the culture that supports the people behind them. The organizations recognised on this year's Southeast Asia's Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare & Biopharma list demonstrate that when you build high-trust workplaces, you unlock innovation, improve patient outcomes, and become a force for strengthening health systems across the region," said Evelyn Kwek, Managing Director, Great Place To Work ASEAN & ANZ

Top-Ranked Organizations In Healthcare and Biopharma

Leading the inaugural list are three organizations that exemplify people-first leadership, exceptional workplace trust, and a deep commitment to supporting employees in demanding and highly regulated environments:

#1 AbbVie

#2 Vinmec Healthcare System

#3 Servier

Reflecting on AbbVie's recognition as the top-ranked organization in healthcare and biopharma, Rama Vela, General Manager, ASEAN, AbbVie, emphasized the deliberate effort required to build a thriving workplace culture. "Great cultures are not created by chance; they are intentionally shaped by people who lead with passion and integrity, collaborate with openness and purpose, and hold themselves accountable to doing what's right. This milestone reflects our shared commitment to building an environment where our people can thrive and deliver meaningful impact for patients and communities."

Servier highlighted the role its values play in driving both employee experience and healthcare impact.

"Being recognized as Southeast Asia's Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare & Biopharma 2026 award is a powerful testament to how we bring our core values - Care, Grow by Sharing, Dare to Innovate, and Commit to Succeed - to life. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to fostering an environment where WE can thrive, grow, and make meaningful impact across the region."

The full list of 15 honoured organizations is available here

About the Methodology

The Great Place To Work® survey enables employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organization's culture and community impact. Employees respond to 60 statements on a 5-point scale and two open-ended questions covering leadership accessibility and integrity, respect and inclusion, training and benefits, well-being, fairness in pay and promotions, sense of pride, and camaraderie.

List rankings are determined by analysing employee feedback to assess the extent to which the experience is consistently shared across the full workforce, measuring differences across demographic groups and roles to evaluate both the quality and consistency of the employee experience.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com.sg and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

SOURCE Great Place To Work®