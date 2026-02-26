Great Place To Work® Announces First-Ever Best Workplaces™ in Malaysia 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® ASEAN & ANZ today announced the inaugural Best Workplaces in Malaysia 2026, marking the first time the global authority on workplace culture has recognised outstanding organisations in Malaysia based entirely on employee feedback.

The 2026 list recognises 20 organisations across Small, Medium and Large categories that have demonstrated exceptional workplace culture and consistently delivered a high-trust employee experience.

This year's recognition is built on insights from 45,000 employees, representing the voices of 95,000 workers across Malaysia, making it one of the most comprehensive workplace culture studies conducted in the country.

"We're incredibly excited to bring the Best Workplaces recognition to Malaysia for the first time. It's an exceptionally dynamic time for this country, and as the nation presses forward with its economic reforms and ambitions for growth, it makes sense for organizations here to have a benchmark for attracting and retaining high-quality talent."

Evelyn Kwek, Managing Director, Great Place To Work® ASEAN & ANZ



Best Workplaces™ in Malaysia 2026: Category Overview



Organisations were recognised across three size categories:

Small : 30–99 employees

: 30–99 employees Medium : 100–999 employees

: 100–999 employees Large: 1,000 or more employees

Among the organisations named this year, the top few recognised organisations include:

Hilton (Large category)

(Large category) Cisco (Medium category)

(Medium category) AbbVie Sdn Bhd (Small category)

The full list of the Best Workplaces in Malaysia 2026 is available at:

Discover the full list here

A Rigorous, Employee-First Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Malaysia 2026 list is determined using the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey, the global standard for measuring workplace culture.

Rankings are based entirely on employee feedback and reflect both the quality and consistency of the employee experience across an organisation. Great Place To Work analyses survey responses across different demographic groups and roles to assess how equitably the workplace experience is shared. Survey statements are weighted based on their relevance in describing the most important elements of a fair, inclusive, and high-trust workplace.

Setting a New Benchmark for Workplace Excellence in Malaysia

As the first-ever Best Workplaces list published by Great Place To Work in Malaysia, the 2026 recognition sets a new national benchmark for organisations committed to building cultures rooted in trust, respect, pride, and camaraderie.

Organisations recognised this year exemplify how strong workplace culture drives employee engagement, business resilience, and long-term organisational success.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of ground-breaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Facebook or visit malaysia.greatplacetowork.com.sg to learn more.

