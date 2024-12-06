Great Place To Work™ Greater China Celebrates Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at 2024 Conference and Awards Ceremony

SHANGHAI, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work™ Greater China successfully hosted its 2024 Conference and Awards Ceremony on December 5 at The Peninsula, Shanghai. This prestigious event brought together 200 leaders, HR professionals, and advocates of workplace transformation to honor 62 companies for their outstanding commitment to building great workplace cultures for all their employees. The companies on the 'Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2024' List achieved an average score of 93% from a total of 72,342 valid responses.

With the focus on "From Us to All: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," the conference served as a collaborative platform for forward-thinking companies and industry leaders to share insights, success stories, and practical strategies to foster inclusive workplace environments. The day featured impactful keynote sessions that equipped attendees with inspiring ideas and actionable tools to advance DEI initiatives within their organizations.

The conference opened with a keynote address by Jose Bezanilla, CEO of Great Place To Work™, Greater China, who emphasized the critical role that diversity, equity, and inclusion play in driving innovation, employee satisfaction, and sustainable growth. "Today's event is a celebration of the power of DEI to transform workplaces and lives. When organizations prioritize inclusivity and equity, they create environments where every employee can thrive," Bezanilla said.

Event Highlights:

Keynote Speeches by: Ms. Sunny Wang, COO of SAP Labs China.

Ms. Christina Kong, EVP and Market Head of Ecolab Greater China.

Insights on Employer Branding, presented by: Mr. Albert Qi, Co-founder of intalentgen, and

Mr. José Bezanilla, CEO of Great Place To Work™ Greater China.

Awards Ceremony: Great Place to Work™ Greater China proudly recognized 62 outstanding companies that have demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to fostering healthy work environments. These awardees represent a range of industries and were celebrated for their efforts and dedication to building workplaces where all employees feel valued and respected.

Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2024, Small size category (20-250 employees):

Adobe

AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants

Atomy China

AWA IP (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

ConnectedGroup Limited

Experian Greater China

eyebuydirect

GameChange Solar

Insight

Kerry China

Logicalis

Radio Flyer China Limited

Robert Half

Sutherland (Suzhou) Information Consulting Co., Ltd.

Tata Communications

Teleflex Medical China

Teva Pharmaceutical

TMF Hong Kong Limited

Trek China

World Wide Technology

Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2024, Medium size category (251-1000 employees):

Al-Dabbagh Group

Calix

CBRE

CI&T China

DB Schenker TSC Nanjing

Envision

EPL China

ESAB China

Fonterra

Hilti

Mastercard

Mayoly China

Revvity

Royal FrieslandCampina China

S.C. Johnson

Stryker China Commercial / Stryker (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Swire Coca-Cola HK

Telstra

W. L. Gore & Associates

Zurich Insurance

Best Workplaces™ in Greater China 2024, Large size category (1001+ employees):

Accenture

ADATA

Cadence

Cisco

DHL Express

Ecolab Inc.

EY

Hilton

Li & Fung

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Marriott International

Metlife

NVIDIA

PVM China

SAP

Sephora China

Servier China

Shanghai Totole Food Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

SKF China

SUPOR

Teleperformance China

Great Place to Work™ Greater China commends this year's awardees for their unwavering dedication to fostering a workplace culture that benefits not only their employees but also their communities and industries. These companies have shown that true success comes from building environments where everyone feels empowered to contribute.

