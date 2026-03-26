Great Place To Work™ Greater China Celebrates the Best Workplaces for Women™ 2026

Inspiration — a hallmark of high‑trust leadership that defines culture, trust, and collective purpose thrives

SHANGHAI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work™ proudly hosted the Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China 2026 awards ceremony on March 25th at the China Life Conference Centre, honouring organizations that foster a culture of trust, equity, and inclusion, ensuring that women have meaningful opportunities for growth, leadership, and professional development.

This year's theme, "Inspire," underscores the vital role of motivation, empowerment, and shared purpose across industries. At its core, inspiration is a high‑trust leadership behavior—one that encourages leaders to spark ideas, elevate voices, and create the conditions for people to do their best work. Inspiring employees begins with leaders who model purpose, clarity, and enthusiasm—creating an environment where people feel energized to contribute their best, and builds a culture where people feel aligned with the organization's mission and values.

Organizations that prioritize inspiration cultivate open communication, encourage bold ideas, and empower individuals to take ownership of their growth —creating a deeper sense of belonging, camaraderie, and pride. By recognizing contributions, fostering meaningful connections, and giving employees a clear sense of how their work drives shared success, companies build a culture where motivation thrives. When inspiration becomes part of everyday leadership, workplaces transform into communities where people feel valued, engaged, and driven by a collective sense of possibility that bring their best selves to the organization's future.

The event at the China Life Conference Centre brought together leaders, employees, and community representatives to celebrate companies that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering environments where Women feel valued, respected, and empowered. Recognition was given to organizations that not only prioritize workplace culture but also actively invest in growth, collaboration, and long-term success.

"Inspiration plays a critical role in shaping great workplaces. When leaders ignite ideas, encourage curiosity, and connect people to a shared purpose, they create environments where individuals feel energized to contribute their best. At Great Place To Work™ Greater China, we believe that inspiring others is not only a high‑trust leadership behavior—it is a catalyst for innovation, belonging, and long‑term organizational success." — Mr. Jose Bezanilla, CEO, Great Place To Work™ Greater China.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Keynote Speakers:

Amy Hong, Head of HR, UOB Greater China

David Xun, Head of HR, EyeBuyDirect

Awards Ceremony:

This year, 51 companies were honored on the list, achieving an impressive average score of 92.4 percent. Being included among these distinguished organizations highlights our dedication to cultivating a culture of respect, empowerment, and collaboration, and reinforces our position as a leading workplace where women are supported, celebrated, and given every opportunity to thrive and succeed.

Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China 2026

(The list is published in alphabetical order)

AbbVie China

Accenture

Adobe

AIA Hong Kong and Macau

Allianz China

Ambu (Xiamen) Trading Co., Ltd.

American International School of Guangzhou

Atomy China

BHTC (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Cadence

Capella Hotels and Resorts

Cisco

Coats China

Deckers China

DHL

DKSH

Elanco China

EPL China

EPO Fashion Group

ESAB China

Eyebuydirect (Danyang) Optical Co., Ltd. Shanghai Branch

Fonterra

Hilton

IGT Solutions

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Infosys Technologies (China) Co., Ltd.

Kerry China

Kuehne + Nagel

LivaNova China

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Marriott International

Mastercard

Mayoly (Tianjin) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Meijer Global Sourcing Hong Kong

Micron Technology Inc.

Nexteer

Olam Agri

Royal FrieslandCampina

S.C. Johnson

Santen

Shanghai Totole Food Ltd.

SIEMENS Healthineers

Sino-US United MetLife

Sinobiom

Standard Chartered GBS China & GBS Guangzhou

Stryker China Commercial / Stryker (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Suntory Global Spirits

Teva Pharmaceutical

TP China

United Overseas Bank

VFS Global

Core Findings

Under the new For All™ methodology, companies are evaluated on how well they are creating an inclusive workplace experience for all employees no matter who they are or what they do.

The 2026 data from the Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China 2026 indicated that over 28% more employees shared the following experiences in their workplaces.

Receiving special and unique benefits, a fair share of the profits, and fair pay for what they do

Feeling that they are offered training and development at work

Feeling that management has a clear view of the organization's vision

In the Trust Index© Survey to employees, we collected 96,905 valid responses from awarded companies, and this generated an average score of 92.4% for Greater China. We applaud your continuous efforts to build great workplace cultures for your associates.

Hearty congratulations to all of this year's winners!

About Great Place To Work™

Great Place To Work™ is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses in more than 180 countries and regions, through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks and certification programs. In Greater China, we work with different media partners to publish our lists namely, the 'Best Workplaces™ in Greater China' list, a special list of 'Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China' list, the 'Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong list and the 'Best Workplaces™ in Taiwan list. In the US, we work with Fortune Magazine to publish the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

For more information about building a great workplace, please visit our official websites:

https://www.greatplacetowork.cn/

http://www.greatplacetowork.com.hk/

Join the community on LinkedIn

WeChat (ID: greatplacetowork) and

Rednote (ID: Great Place To Work)

"Fair pay, promotions, and unbiased hiring matter, but they are just the baseline, the bare minimum for building equitable workplaces,"

Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.

CONTACT: Marissa Reyes, [email protected]

SOURCE Great Place To Work™