Green Power Surges Under Qilian Mountains, Jinchang Boosts New Energy Development via Optimized Grid Services

JINCHANG, China, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beneath the snow-capped Qilian Mountains, endless green vitality breaks through the vast Gobi Desert, as booming renewable energy drives the low-carbon transformation of the Hexi Corridor in northwest China. As a core power supplier for local new energy industries, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company has stepped up efforts to build a modern new power system and accelerate integrated development of energy and urban construction.

To empower the sound development of the new energy market amid power market reform, the company has launched a dedicated green service channel for renewable energy projects, covering policy promotion, full-process technical support, bidding assistance and standardized inspection.

A three-party cooperation mechanism linking government, power grid and energy enterprises has been established to help renewable energy firms fully grasp electricity pricing and power bidding policies. Combining online cloud platform lectures, offline seminars and one-on-one field visits, the power company delivers targeted policy interpretation, clarifies bidding procedures and potential risks, ensuring policy benefits reach all enterprises accurately.

Besides, a one-stop closed-loop full-life cycle service system covers project filing, grid connection scheme formulation and power declaration. Professional teams provide whole-process guidance for enterprises, and adopt pre-review, error correction and follow-up services to eliminate application obstacles. The streamlined services greatly cut time and costs for new energy enterprises, helping Jinchang seize market opportunities and accelerate the high-quality development of clean energy in western China.

SOURCE State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company