Power Guarantee Accelerates Commissioning of Jinchang's 200,000-Ton Dairy Processing Project

JINCHANG, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company worked with relevant personnel of the 200,000-ton annual dairy processing project in Jinchuan District, Jinchang City, to carefully verify key power support matters before the project is put into operation.

Since the planning of the project, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company has taken the initiative to provide front-line services and launched a dedicated service program for key projects. A special service team was established to finish on-site investigation within three days and design a tailor-made power supply plan.

The company opened a green channel for power application and installation services, shortening the conventional 45-day service process to 18 days, strongly boosting the early start of the project.

In the construction period, the company's Party member service team offered regular on-site technical guidance, investigated and rectified over ten hidden dangers in construction power consumption, and organized special training for electricians, building a solid line of defense for power safety.

Entering the critical commissioning phase in April, the company carried out an all-round inspection of power equipment in the factory, formulated a targeted power guarantee plan for equipment commissioning, and implemented a 24-hour duty system to remove power supply obstacles for equipment debugging.

"The power supply team always thinks ahead and delivers practical support, solving all our power consumption problems," the project leader commented positively.

In the next stage, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company will continue to track the follow-up power demand of the project. Through high-quality and stable power supply, it will help upgrade the quality and efficiency of Jinchang's agriculture, forage and animal husbandry industrial chain, and inject sustained impetus into high-quality local development.

SOURCE State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company