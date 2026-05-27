Power Boosts Green Animal Husbandry via Solar-livestock Complementary Model in Jinchang

JINCHANG, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, staff from State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company conducted a targeted electrical safety inspection at a local beef cattle farm in Gansu Province, safeguarding the stable operation of an innovative solar-livestock complementary project and empowering low-carbon rural industrial development.

The farm adopts a typical "power generation on solar panels, cattle breeding under panels" model. Solar panels installed on cattle sheds generate clean electricity, while shielding strong sunlight and regulating indoor temperature to build a comfortable growth environment for beef cattle. The self-generated green power greatly cuts the farm's electricity cost, realizing coordinated growth of ecological and economic benefits with dual land utilization.

Given the complex outdoor operation environment of photovoltaic power generation and breeding electrical equipment, power workers comprehensively inspected photovoltaic grid-connected devices, breeding ventilation, temperature control and feed processing equipment. They eliminated potential electrical hazards on site, delivered professional electricity safety and equipment maintenance training, and customized exclusive power supply plans for the farm's future capacity expansion.

Going forward, the power company will continue to provide regular door-to-door inspection and technical services for new agricultural energy projects, supporting the high-quality development of green rural industries with reliable power supply.

SOURCE State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company