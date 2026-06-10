Green Street Infrastructure Research Now Available: Expanding Market Coverage Across Infrastructure Debt, Transport, and Data Centers

Expanded institutional-grade research series marks a major milestone for Green Street, delivering independent intelligence across the full infrastructure landscape.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the leading provider of trusted real assets intelligence and unbiased insights, today announced an expanded suite of research reports from Green Street Infrastructure. This new research suite is a direct extension of the capabilities introduced with the recent platform launch. The platform combines trusted infrastructure data and exclusive news coverage from IJGlobal with Green Street's world-class research and analytics, delivering deeper granularity and broader market insight across global infrastructure sectors from a single, unified source.

Green Street now delivers in-depth research across ten infrastructure sectors — Data Centers, Towers, Airports, Railroads, Toll Roads, Health Care, Senior Housing, Student Housing, Cold Storage, and Contractors — held to the same exacting standards Green Street is known for in commercial real estate. Dedicated Transport sector coverage, enabled by Green Street's acquisition of Insight Investment Research (InsightIR), introduces specialized research across Airports, Railroads, Toll Roads, and Contractors, while detailed debt research and deeper analytics enable clients to evaluate infrastructure debt capital markets, lending volumes, and pricing trends with greater confidence and precision. Clients also gain public and private market expertise spanning over 40 publicly traded infrastructure companies combined with geographic coverage of all major global markets.

The platform additionally provides:

Full deal-financing transparency — tracking how every infrastructure deal is financed from mandate to close, across 70+ data fields, and with real-time league table rankings of lenders, arrangers, and advisers.

Comprehensive fund and investor intelligence — covering 4,500+ infrastructure funds and nearly 2,000 LP profiles with 50+ data points per fund.

"The launch of the Green Street Infrastructure platform sets a new standard for what a real assets intelligence solution can deliver — and the research we are making available today is proof of that promise in action. This coverage expansion gives infrastructure investors, lenders, and fund managers something that hasn't existed before: rigorous, independent, cross-market analysis of the infrastructure landscape. As this platform continues to grow, so will the depth and breadth of the insights we deliver to the global infrastructure community," said Cedrik Lachance, Green Street's Director of Research.

For a limited time, three recently published research reports are available for public access through Green Street's website:

Heard on the Beach: Entering the Real World (Macro Report) — An overview of the expanded infrastructure research coverage and what it means for the market.

— An overview of the expanded infrastructure research coverage and what it means for the market. Data Center Sector Update: AI Skeptics Being Quieted (Sector Report) — A Data Center-focused market update covering current sector dynamics and emerging investment themes.

— A Data Center-focused market update covering current sector dynamics and emerging investment themes. Transport Infrastructure: A Global Launch (Transport Report) — The inaugural report for Green Street's transportation sector, covering Airports, Railroads, Toll Roads, and Contractors.

In addition to the publicly available research series, current Green Street platform subscribers have access to an expanded library of infrastructure reports:

Infrastructure Flow Tracker — A review of fund flows in the infrastructure market — a key macro indicator for asset allocators.

— A review of fund flows in the infrastructure market — a key macro indicator for asset allocators. Deal Volume — An overview of debt deal volume statistics within infrastructure, tracking activity across key lending segments.

— An overview of debt deal volume statistics within infrastructure, tracking activity across key lending segments. Pricing Trends — A review of spreads across project finance, corporate finance, and other infrastructure lending — tracking the evolving cost of capital.

— A review of spreads across project finance, corporate finance, and other infrastructure lending — tracking the evolving cost of capital. Lender Overview — A review of the lender types active in infrastructure debt markets, with analysis of market share and lending behavior.

— A review of the lender types active in infrastructure debt markets, with analysis of market share and lending behavior. Renewable Lending Changes — A review of underlying lending structures in the renewables segment, examining how financing terms are shifting.

A review of underlying lending structures in the renewables segment, examining how financing terms are shifting. Real Assets Private Credit — A review of how AI-related risks are redirecting capital flows away from middle market direct lending and toward real assets that offer lower risk while benefiting from the AI infrastructure build out.

For subscription inquiries, contact your Green Street representative or visit greenstreet.com.

About Green Street

Green Street is the leading global provider of actionable commercial Real Assets research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services. For over 40 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private Real Assets markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics. Today, Green Street's integrated platform serves more than 4,000 companies across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

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SOURCE Green Street