Group-IB High-Tech Crime Trends Report 2026: Supply Chain Attacks Emerge as Top Global Cyber Threat

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, launched today its High-Tech Crime Trends Report 2026, revealing that supply chain attacks have become the dominant force reshaping the global cyber threat landscape.

Group-IB High-Tech Crime Trends Report 2026

This year's High-Tech Crime Trends report reveals that cybercrime has shifted decisively away from isolated intrusions toward ecosystem-wide compromise, where attackers exploit trusted vendors, open-source software, SaaS platforms, browser extensions, and managed service providers to gain inherited access to hundreds of downstream organizations.

Drawing on worldwide telemetry alongside on-the-ground investigations, the report combines Group-IB's adversary-centric and global analysis with real-world regional case studies to illustrate how supply chain compromises unfold across industries and geographies. These cases span open-source package poisoning, malicious browser extensions, OAuth token abuse, cascading SaaS breaches, and ransomware operations fueled by upstream access brokers—demonstrating how a single localized intrusion can rapidly escalate into large-scale, cross-border impact.

Powered by Group-IB's proprietary predictive intelligence, the report finds that modern supply chain attacks no longer operate as standalone incidents. Instead, phishing, identity compromise, malicious extensions, data breaches, ransomware, and extortion increasingly function as interconnected stages of a single attack chain—each reinforcing the next.

"Cybercrime is no longer defined by single breaches. It is defined by cascading failures of trust," said Dmitry Volkov, Chief Executive Officer of Group-IB. "Attackers are industrializing supply chain compromise because it delivers scale, speed, and stealth. A single upstream breach can now ripple across entire industries. Defenders must stop thinking in terms of isolated systems and start securing trust itself, across every relationship, identity, and dependency."

The High-Tech Crime Trends Report 2026 is powered by unique intelligence from Group-IB's Digital Crime Resistance Centers (DCRCs) in 11 countries around the world, and adversary-centric telemetry, combined with real-world cybercriminal investigations, and round-the-clock global monitoring of underground ecosystems. It provides actionable insight for enterprises, governments, and law enforcement seeking to anticipate emerging risks and disrupt attack chains before damage occurs.

Download the High-Tech Crime Trends Report 2026 now to gain further insights on supply chain attacks.