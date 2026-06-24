GSMA MWC26 Shanghai Opens Doors as AI, Robotics, and Drones Lead Packed Agenda

200 speakers take to stages as new immersive zones, Humanoid Robot Football Penalties Challenge, and the inaugural GLOMO Awards Asia

SHANGHAI, China, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC26 Shanghai, Asia's largest and most influential connectivity event, officially opened today at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), as the global mobile ecosystem convenes in China for a landmark 13th edition.

John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd., and Sihan Bo Chen, Head of Greater China, GSMA, hosted MWC Shanghai's opening ceremony featured a surprise appearance from Vita Boy and Flash, two humanoid robots developed by HONOR. Flash, winner of this April's Beijing Yizhuang Humanoid Robot Half Marathon and broke human half marathon record, was joined by Vita Boy live on-stage to open the event.

In his opening keynote, Vivek Badrinath, Director General of GSMA, spotlighted humanoid robotics, low-altitude economy and autonomous vehicles as three of the most exciting frontiers emerging from Asia's mobile ecosystem, underlining the importance of telco infrastructure in powering continent's intelligent and connected future.

Vivek Badrinath, Director General, GSMA, said: "Not so long ago, our core mission was connecting people and devices. That of course remains essential but is no longer the full story. Today, operators are partnering with industries to enable robots, drones, connected vehicles, and AI solutions across the economy. They have become strategic digital partners in their own right. And this week at MWC Shanghai, there is real excitement about what comes next – the new services, new capabilities and new possibilities still to be unlocked."

MWC Shanghai introduces Mobile AI Innovation Frontiers zone, featuring Humanoid Robot Football Penalties Challenge. Kick off commences with an opening ceremony from 13:30 on 24 June, semi-finals and finals from 09:30 on 25 June, followed by a Robot Celebration Party. Also new, Constellations of the Future; Formula E showcase; and first-ever GLOMO Awards Asia. Returning favourites 4YFN and GSMA Policy Leaders Forum.

John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd., said: "The best way to understand the energy and innovation in the region's mobile sector right now is to spend an immersive hour on the show floor here in Shanghai. Humanoid robots, AI-powered devices, and unmanned systems: none of this happens without the connectivity infrastructure underneath it. We're only just getting started, and the next three days are going to be something special."

Read GSMA Mobile Economy China 2026 report.

SOURCE GSMA