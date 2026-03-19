Gyeonggi Tourism Organization Partners Southeast Asia's Leading Travel Tech Platform, Traveloka, to Power Digital Discovery for Indonesian Travelers

SEOUL, South Korea, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gyeonggi Tourism Organization (GTO) and Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, hosted a strategic tourism seminar aimed at unlocking the Indonesian market for Korean tourism operators. The event was attended by approximately 60 stakeholders, including representatives from Traveloka, local tourism industry leaders, and travel agencies specializing in Free Independent Travelers (FIT).

The seminar featured an introduction to Traveloka, presentations on platform marketing strategies for independent travelers, and a networking session. Key industry participants included Everland, Shinsegae Premium Outlets, Novotel Suwon, and Island Castle, alongside public entities such as Suwon City and the Hwaseong City Cultural & Tourism Foundation.

Participants obtained key information and insights on collaborating with Traveloka, leveraging its digital platform for FIT marketing, and analyzing the latest market trends to develop integrated tourism products.

This initiative specifically targets Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country (approx. 280 million). According to Korea Tourism Data Lab, approximately 360,000 Indonesians visited Korea in 2025, marking an 8.3% increase from the previous year. Furthermore, the '2025 National Image Survey Report' by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism revealed that 86.6% of Indonesians hold a positive view of South Korea, ranking 10th globally in favorability.

Following the 11th National Tourism Strategy Meeting in February, a pilot program for visa-free entry for Indonesian groups of three or more was announced. Additionally, the scheduled visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to Korea on the 31st of this month signals a deepening partnership between the two nations.

Through this joint seminar, GTO and Traveloka will work with the local tourism industry to significantly expand the listing of Gyeonggi-based products on the platform. Traveloka plans to assign dedicated managers to support the seamless registration of Gyeonggi attractions and accommodations, fostering business growth within the province.

"The proportion of independent travelers visiting Korea continues to rise," said an official from the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization. "To capture the Indonesian market — which boasts the world's 4th largest population and the largest Muslim population — we will collaborate with Traveloka and our local industry partners to drive a substantial increase in tourism to Gyeonggi Province."

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SOURCE Traveloka