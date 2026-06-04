Traveloka 6.6 Mid-Year Sale: Flight, Hotel and Attraction Deals from RM66 for Malaysian Travelers

Traveloka's 6.6 Mid-Year Sale: Flights, Hotels and Activities from RM66

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's all-in-one travel tech platform, today announced its 6.6 Mid-Year Sale that runs from 5 to 9 June 2026, offering Malaysian travelers flight deals from RM66 to Penang, Langkawi, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Krabi and Phuket; hotel flash sales from RM66 a night; buy-2 attraction deals; and an RM166 coupon drop on 6 June.

When do the deals drop?

Coupons are released at scheduled times daily from 5 to 9 June (Malaysia time):

Time (MYT) Deal 12.00am (daily) Flight flash sale to Thailand and Malaysia from RM66 9.00am (daily) Flight flash sale to Thailand and Malaysia from RM66 12.00pm (daily) Buy-2 attraction deals from RM66 7.00pm (daily) Hotel flash sales from RM66 per night 9.00pm (6 June only) RM166 coupon drops

Flight flash sales feature routes to Penang, Langkawi, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Krabi, and Phuket. Attraction bundles cover family destinations including Aquaria KLCC, Berjaya Times Square Theme Park, and Zoo Negara. Evening hotel flash sales include properties such as Lloyd's Inn and Wyndham Ion Majestic Hotel.

Airline Coupons

The campaign also features substantial discounts for flights through partnerships with the likes of:

Airline Discount Offer Minimum Spend Code Malaysia Airlines RM100 Off RM200 100MH China Eastern Airlines RM150 Off No min. spend 150MU Hainan Airlines RM120 Off No min. spend 120HU Xiamen Airlines RM50 Off RM900 FLYMF

Thailand deals: 20% off flights and hotels for stays of 6 nights or more

Travelers booking flights and hotels to destinations in Thailand can apply a 20% discount on bookings with a minimum stay of 6 nights. Valid across the 5 to 9 June sale period.

Payment partner discounts and cruise deals

Payment partner coupons: Up to RM100 off with Maybank, UOB, Hong Leong Bank, HSBC, Boost PayFlex, and Touch 'n Go

Disney Cruise Line bookings: Up to 20% off

General cruise bookings: 8% off, with savings of up to RM2,500

How to redeem

Malaysian travelers can access the deals from 5 June 2026 via the Traveloka mobile app or website. Coupon codes are applied at checkout. Flash sales are time-limited and subject to availability.

SOURCE Traveloka