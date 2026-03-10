Hainan FTP launches public fund for international investors

HAIKOU, China, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

A photo of the scenery in Haikou. [Photo/VCG]

The Rivers Yuanhang Mixed Securities Investment Fund, managed by Rivers Fund Management Co Ltd — officially opened for subscriptions to qualified overseas investors on March 3. The offering follows the issuance of the Implementation Rules for the Cross-Border Asset Management Pilot Business in the Hainan Free Trade Port by the Hainan branch of the People's Bank of China. It marks the first public fund accessible to international investors under the pilot program, representing a significant milestone in the financial opening in the Hainan FTP.

According to the 2025 pilot framework, the initial quota for this cross-border business is capped at 10 billion yuan ($1.38 billion). Overseas investors are allowed to use both onshore and offshore funds to buy four categories of asset management products issued by Hainan-based financial institutions — including wealth management, public and private funds, as well as insurance asset management products.

To ensure robust and compliant operations, Rivers Fund has established a comprehensive regulatory mechanism and conducted multiple rounds of system testing in partnership with the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Haikou Branch. While the company initially focused on private asset management plans, the updated prospectus now officially includes provisions of public fund subscriptions to qualified international buyers.

Wang Shaohui, vice-president of the Bank of China Hainan Financial Research Institute, noted that the pilot program leveraged Hainan's institutional advantages to bridge domestic and international capital markets. By providing more channels for foreign investment, Hainan is aiming to strengthen its strategic position as a key gateway for China's "dual circulation" economic strategy — and to attract more global asset management institutions to the FTP.

Feel free to email us with any requests and suggestions: [email protected]

SOURCE China Daily