Hang Feng Technology Innovation (FOFO.US) Secures Another Licensing Breakthrough: Asset Management Subsidiary Granted Type 1 License by the Hong Kong SFC, After Previously Upgrading Type 4 and Type 9 Licenses to Provide Virtual Asset Related Services

HONG KONG, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NASDAQ-listed Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOFO) (the "Company"), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hang Feng International Asset Management Limited ("HFIAM"), has been granted a Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) regulated activity license by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC"). This license enables HFIAM to provide a range of securities dealing activities, including the distribution services, to professional investors.

In accordance with SFC requirements, HFIAM is authorized to carry on the following activities:

Type 1 License: Permits dealing in securities and acting as both principal and agent in securities transactions, allowing the provision of diversified product distribution, trade execution, and related support services to professional investors.

Combined with Existing Type 4 and Type 9 Licenses: Further enhances comprehensive service capabilities, enabling the Company to provide a fully integrated service chain for clients, from advising on securities and asset management to securities dealing and distribution.

Against the backdrop of Hong Kong strengthening its position as an international financial center, asset management companies holding a Type 1 license will gain stronger market competitiveness. The granting of this license to HFIAM reflects HFIAM's satisfaction of the applicable regulatory requirements for conducting Type 1 regulated activities under the SFC licensing regime. With this license, the Company believes that HFIAM will be able to more effectively connect product providers with investors, offering professional investors a wider range of investment choices and efficient transaction services.

Hang Feng Technology Innovation stated that obtaining the Type 1 license represents a significant milestone in the Company's strategic development in the financial services sector. The Company will strictly comply with all SFC regulations, upholding the core principles of prudence, transparency, and investor protection. It will steadily expand its securities business, promote the diversification and integration of asset management services, and strive to deliver more comprehensive financial solutions to clients.

"Securing the Type 1 license marks a new level of business capability for the Company," said the management. "Leveraging the management team's extensive industry experience and established strategic relationships accumulated over the years, we will provide professional investors with a comprehensive suite of product and execution services. This not only broadens the Company's service scope but also strengthens the Company's competitiveness in Hong Kong's capital market, laying a solid foundation for long-term development."

About Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd.

Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based company providing comprehensive corporate management consulting solutions and specialized asset management services tailored to diverse client needs. Since 2023, Hang Feng has been offering consulting services and identifying market opportunities through Starchain Investment Trading Limited ("Starchain"), one of the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, to a growing network of clients. Starchain delivers tailored management consulting services, including strategic growth advisory, performance management reporting, key performance indicator (KPI) advisory, and support in regulatory compliance, risk management, and corporate governance practices. Recognizing client demand for sophisticated asset management solutions, the Company launched asset management services in 2024, introducing structured solutions designed to manage and grow both corporate and individual capital portfolios. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.hfintech.io

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will prove correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Investors are encouraged to review other factors that may affect the Company's future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Media Contact:

Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd.

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SOURCE Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd.