Harbour City Shopping Mall in Hong Kong hosted a lighting ceremony to launch its "Merry Spacemas" Outdoor Christmas Decoration

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas is one of the most celebrated holidays in Hong Kong. Harbour City, the largest shopping mall in Hong Kong, has hosted a lighting ceremony to launch its iconic outdoor Christmas decoration display under the theme of "Merry Spacemas" and wish everyone from the world can enjoy the festive atmosphere of Christmas in Hong Kong.

Harbour City in Hong Kong hosted a lighting ceremony to launch its“Merry Spacemas” Christmas decoration. Over 30 delightful Bear Astronauts, Christmas Tree Robots, and Alien Friends are welcoming everyone from the world across 10 photo spots of "Bear Rocket Launch Station" . Ready to ascend the giant "Christmas Tree Rocket" with Bear Astronaut and Santa!

From 17 November 2023 to 1 January 2024, friends from "Bear Planet" have landed at the Ocean Terminal Forecourt in Harbour City, arriving aboard the magnificent "Bear Rocket Launch Station". The cutting-edge design of the launch station creates a magical atmosphere filled with vibrant colours and a futuristic sci-fi vibe. Over 30 delightful Bear Astronauts, Christmas Tree Robots, and Alien Friends are placed across three distinct zones. A total of 10 photo check-in spots offers a truly unforgettable experience, allowing you and your loved ones to capture precious moments here.

Begin an extraordinary space journey by entering the open-air zone of the Station through the 5-meter-tall "Merry Spacemas" rainbow neon arch! Bear Astronauts are ready to greet you to board the spacecraft and begin the adventure. You can experience the breathtaking sensation of high-speed flight in the "Lightspeed Elevator", and immerse yourself in an enchanting spacewalk adventure in the captivating "Zero Gravity Cabin" . The friends from "Bear Planet" have transformed the "Exploration Shuttle" into a Party Room and also stepped onto the futuristic "Interstellar Transport Belt". A 3-meter-tall Bear Astronaut is ready to lead everyone to ascend the majestic 10-meter-tall "Christmas Tree Rocket"!

A captivating tunnel next to the harbour is the indoor special training zone of the Station, where offer you a unique opportunity to marvel at the beauty of outer space and the mesmerizing panorama of Victoria Harbour. Step through "Christmas Tree Gate" and immerse yourself in the luminous ambiance of the "Neon Space Station". Traverse the enchanting "Rainbow Corridor" and experience the exhilaration of the "Cosmic Planets". Lastly, you can lead the friends from "Bear Planet" to the "Galaxy Entrance" at the Main Staircase connecting to the mall and indulge in Christmas gift shopping together.

