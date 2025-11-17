Harbour City and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Unveil a "Magical Christmas" Celebration by Hong Kong Victoria Harbour

From 12 November 2025 to 4 January 2026, five enchanting photo hotspots featuring Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends, and the beloved "World of Frozen" are set against the stunning Victoria Harbour waterfront and within the mall, offering Disney fans an unforgettable holiday experience.

The centrepiece is the nine-metre-tall "Magical Christmas Tree" at the Ocean Terminal Forecourt. Decked in classic green boughs and accented with golden Mickey-shaped ornaments and vibrant lights, this towering tree creates a perfect photo spot against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour. Adding to the festive cheer, beloved Disney Friends like Santa Mickey and Santa Goofy share heartfelt holiday wishes through interactive videos.

Another highlight is the "Friendtastic!" parade-themed installation, a dazzling ten-metre-long display inspired by the Mickey and Friends float featured in Hong Kong Disneyland's largest-ever parade. Figurines of Mickey & Friends are dressed in parade-exclusive outfits, delivering a joyful performance with musical instruments. The colourful stage design is adorned with decorations featuring Hong Kong's signature bauhinia flower, infusing local cultural elements into the Disney magic.

The festive journey continues with a "World of Frozen"-themed installation, inspired by the world's first and largest Frozen-themed land at HKDL. The installation shows Anna and Elsa preparing for a festive celebration, while Olaf is busy decorating with little gifts, bringing everyone the holiday vibe from Arendelle. The cozy "Duffy and Friends Christmas House"-themed zone adorned with plushies in winter attire offers guests a chance to take photos and create cherished memories.

With these spectacular decorations, "Magical Christmas @ Harbour City" promises to be the ultimate destination for holiday celebrations in Hong Kong.

