HD Construction Equipment to Support Training for Vietnam's National WorldSkills Team

Will collaborate with the Vietnamese government and educational institutions to train construction equipment professionals

Plans to provide comprehensive support and technical expertise for the entire process leading to WorldSkills Shanghai in September

"Committed to fostering young technical talent and bolstering industrial competitiveness in Vietnam."

SEOUL, South Korea, April 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Construction Equipment, the intermediary holding company of HD Hyundai's construction equipment business, will be expanding its commitment to nurturing global technical talent in the construction machinery sector by supporting Vietnam's national team for WorldSkills.

HD Construction Equipment signed a tripartite MOU in Hanoi to support Vietnam’s participation in WorldSkills. The signing was attended by key officials from the local Directorate of Vocational Education and Training and CCT1 College.

HD Construction Equipment announced on Sunday, April 5 that it signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Hanoi with the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, or DVET, under the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and the Central College of Transport No. 1 (CCT1), a local vocational training college. The agreement aims to support Vietnam's participation in the WorldSkills competition.

Under this agreement, HD Construction Equipment will assist with the entire process—from training to competition entry—for the Vietnamese national representative competing in the Heavy Vehicle Maintenance category at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, scheduled for this September.

The company plans to offer comprehensive technical training to Nguyen Xuan Khanh, who was selected as the national representative last year. Furthermore, the company will cover all expenses related to this training, including airfare, registration fees, and accommodation, in order to create an optimal environment for the competitor to maximize his performance.

In July of last year, HD Construction Equipment signed an MOU with CCT1, which includes the Green and Smart Construction Equipment Talent Project. This initiative is part of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA)'s inclusive business program. The collaboration aims to support the development of smart equipment in Vietnam and to create localized training curricula.

The company has deepened its commitment to Vietnam through a series of key initiatives, including hosting government officials and instructors for training in October, supporting national skills trials in November, and awarding scholarships.

An official from HD Construction Equipment stated, "This collaboration is not just a one-time event; it is part of our commitment to sustainable, locally integrated business practices. We will continue to foster Vietnam's young technical talents, helping them compete on the global stage."

SOURCE HD Hyundai