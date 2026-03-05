HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Kisun Takes Lead in Bridging Korea and the Philippines

▶ Participates in economic delegation and explores ways to expand bilateral cooperation at the Korea–Philippines Business Forum

▶ Pays tribute at Korean War Memorial… Inspects HD Hyundai Philippines Shipyard and encourages local employees

▶ HD Hyundai Heavy Industries contributes to Philippine naval modernization with orders for 12 naval vessels and establishment of a logistics support center

SEOUL, South Korea, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Kisun has stepped forward to play a bridging role in strengthening ties between Korea and the Philippines.

HD Hyundai announced on March 5 that Chairman Chung, who is currently visiting the Philippines as part of the Korean government's economic delegation, paid tribute at a Korean War memorial, attended the Korea–Philippines Business Forum, and inspected HD Hyundai Philippines Shipyard (HD Hyundai Philippines).

HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Kisun lays flowers at the Korean War Memorial located at the National Heroes' Cemetery in the Philippines on March 4.

On March 4, Chairman Chung first visited the Korean War Memorial located at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (National Heroes' Cemetery) in Manila and laid flowers in tribute. During the Korean War, the Philippines was the first Asian country to organize and deploy a combat unit, sending the largest contingent of troops among Asian nations—7,420 personnel.

Earlier that morning, he attended the Korea–Philippines Business Forum, jointly hosted by the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), where participants discussed concrete measures to expand economic cooperation between the two countries.

On March 5, Chairman Chung visited HD Hyundai Philippines in Subic Bay, where he toured the construction site of a new employee dormitory and the shipyard, while encouraging employees working at the site.

"We will take even greater care to ensure quality housing, health care, and safety for workers. Above all, I ask that you always place safety first and do your best in your respective roles," said Chairman Chung during a luncheon with local employees.

Meanwhile, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering—the intermediate holding company for HD Hyundai's shipbuilding businesses—signed a lease agreement in May 2024 with Cerberus Capital Management for part of a shipyard site in the Philippines, leading to the establishment of HD Hyundai Philippines.

In September last year, with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in attendance, HD Hyundai Philippines held a steel-cutting ceremony for the construction of its first vessel—an 115,000-ton petrochemical product carrier.

Since 2016, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has secured orders for a total of 12 naval vessels from the Philippines, playing a leading role in the modernization of the Philippine Navy. In addition, the company established a logistics support center in the country in 2022 and has been carrying out maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for naval vessels, including previously delivered frigates and corvettes.

"HD Hyundai has gone beyond a simple business partnership with the Philippines to serve as a key bridge promoting friendship between the Republic of Korea and the Philippines. We will continue to build deep trust with the Philippines with pride in representing Korea," said Chairman Chung.

