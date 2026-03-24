HD Hyundai Conducts Large-Scale Medical Mission in Subic, Philippines

Medical staff from Ulsan University Hospital and employees of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Philippines provide care to about 750 local residents

HD Hyundai operates a shipyard in Subic and participates in the Philippine Navy's modernization program

SEOUL, South Korea, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulsan University Hospital, under the Ulsan Industrial Education Foundation affiliated with HD Hyundai, launched a six-day large-scale medical mission in Subic on March 16, providing essential health care services to approximately 750 local residents.

From March 16 to March 21, medical staff from Ulsan University Hospital and employees of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Philippines delivered healthcare services to about 750 local residents in Subic, Philippines.

The initiative, which ran from March 16 to March 21, mobilized a specialized medical team from Ulsan University Hospital alongside employees from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Philippines and local government officials. The mission focused on expanding healthcare access in the region while deepening ties between South Korean medical experts and the Subic community.

The initiative has been recognized as a model for corporate-hospital social contribution, combining Ulsan University Hospital's medical expertise with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Philippines' global infrastructure to foster sustainable growth alongside the local community.

Through its shipyard operations, HD Hyundai supports the Philippine Navy's modernization efforts, producing a range of sophisticated fleet assets including frigates and offshore patrol vessels (OPV).

The mission coincides with HD Hyundai's expanding maritime operations in the country. In May 2024, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering signed a lease agreement with Cerberus Capital Management for a portion of the Subic shipyard. By September 2025, the newly established HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Philippines reached a major milestone with the steel-cutting ceremony for its first vessel, a 115,000-deadweight-ton petrochemical product carrier.

Beyond commercial shipbuilding, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has emerged as a primary partner in the Philippine Navy's fleet modernization program. The company has secured orders for 12 naval vessels, including frigates, corvettes, and OPVs. To date, every vessel delivered under these orders has been handed over ahead of schedule, reinforcing the company's reputation for reliability and technical performance.

SOURCE HD Hyundai