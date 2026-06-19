HDC 2026 Global Eco Summit: Huawei Ecosystem Fuels Partners' Growth in China and Cross-Border Success

DONGGUAN, China, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the HDC 2026 Global Eco Summit in Dongguan, Huawei convened global partners to explore how its innovative technologies are reshaping digital interaction and business growth.

Huawei's ecosystem, driven by Petal Ads' AI and rich insights, helps brands navigate the China market through multi-dimensional analysis spanning user portraits, media journeys, and brand consideration. It provides precision access to premium segments, including 22 million annual outbound travelers—76% of whom are middle-to-high consumers with TGI scores over 110 for luxury goods and premium lifestyles.

At the summit, a leading global luxury house—viewing China as its No.2 luxury market and a strategic hub for digital engagement—showcased how it used Petal Ads to target high-net-worth users, including foldable device owners. Through immersive splash screen visuals, the campaign generated tens of millions of impressions and high click-through rates, expanding into future in-store collaborations. Similarly, a Malaysia tourism board launched a 360-degree journey combining Petal Ads, KOLs, and offline flagship store activations. The campaign integrated customized watch faces featuring VM2026 mascots on Huawei wearables and real-time travel sharing via SkyTone, generating hundreds of millions of exposures.

For cross-border growth, overseas partners are embedding services into Huawei's ecosystem. A premier Hong Kong ticketing platform for concerts and sports leveraged Huawei's hybrid architecture, Huawei Login, Petal Maps navigation, and SkyTone connectivity to transform standalone ticket sales into continuous travel experiences for outbound Chinese tourists. Meanwhile, Turkey's leading smart wallet, BonusFlaş, enabled contactless NFC payments on Huawei Watch 5 and GT 6 series across millions of POS terminals, streamlining transactions via its upgraded BonusFlaş 2.0 interface.

Huawei remains committed to opening its ecosystem, turning cross-border challenges into collaborative growth opportunities.

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services