LORDNINE: Infinite Class Now Available on HUAWEI AppGallery

AppGallery Launch: July 29, 2026, at 8:00 PM (UTC+9)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI AppGallery is pleased to announce that LORDNINE: Infinite Class, the next-generation MMORPG from Smilegate, is now officially available for download. Launched on HUAWEI AppGallery at 8:00 PM (UTC+9) on July 29, alongside the opening of the new Helena server, players can now begin their adventure in a vast fantasy world filled with limitless character progression, strategic combat, and immersive exploration.

At the heart of LORDNINE is its signature Infinite Class system, which breaks away from traditional class-based gameplay. Rather than being locked into a single role, players can freely combine weapons, skills, and abilities to create a combat style that matches their own preferences. This flexible progression system encourages experimentation and allows players to adapt to every challenge, from exploring the open world and conquering dungeons to participating in large-scale PvP battles.

The game also features stunning visuals, an expansive world, immersive storytelling, and a wealth of content, including guild activities, challenging boss raids, and competitive multiplayer gameplay. Whether playing solo or with friends, every adventure offers new opportunities to grow stronger and forge your own path.

Available through HUAWEI AppGallery, players can enjoy a secure and reliable download experience while receiving the latest game updates and official content. HUAWEI AppGallery continues to expand its gaming ecosystem by partnering with leading global developers and publishers to bring high-quality games and premium entertainment experiences to users worldwide.

Download LORDNINE: Infinite Class on HUAWEI AppGallery

Download Link: https://appgallery.huawei.com/app/C117682549

Join the HUAWEI AppGallery Gamer Community on Discord to connect with fellow players, receive the latest game updates, discover exclusive AppGallery campaigns, and participate in community events.

Discord: https://discord.gg/D4tpUVPSRp

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services