Huawei and 7-Eleven Thailand Partner to Enhance Smart Wearable Payments and Chinese Tourist Experiences

DONGGUAN, China, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced during the prestigious Huawei Developer Conference (HDC 2026), CP All, the operator of 7-Eleven in Thailand, and tech giant Huawei officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on June 13 at Huawei's Dongguan campus, establishing a strategic partnership to accelerate digital retail innovation.

A key highlight of the summit was the successful integration of 7-Eleven's membership code and TrueMoney's payment code into Huawei's wearable devices. Since its launch, this "two-in-one" feature has garnered significant local traction, with a substantial user base already adopting it for daily transactions. Executives from both companies held in-depth discussions on optimizing product functionality, elevating user experience, and adapting the technology to broader daily scenarios. Recognizing the influx of Chinese tourists to Thailand, the two parties also aligned on addressing the digital needs of cross-border travelers. Utilizing Huawei's QuickApp Services as the core vehicle, they plan to build a one-stop service experience encompassing shopping, payments, and loyalty rewards, thereby pioneering convenient consumer models for international visitors.

Furthermore, the talks extended to future retail collaborations, with plans to explore retailing Huawei terminal products within Thailand's vast network of 7-Eleven stores. This resource integration aims to expand mutual market footprint and achieve a win-win outcome.

The high-level delegation included CP All Executive Vice President Thupthep Jiraadisawong (K.Jay), Vice President Supattra Jinlert (K.Keng), and Assistant Vice President Nattawut Yoopramote (K.Tor). Huawei was represented by Wu Hao (Howard), Overseas President of Consumer Cloud Service Global Ecosystem Development & Sales; Li Bo (Keith), President of Global Health and Sports GTM; and Zhou Rong (Rachel), Director of Consumer Cloud Service for the APAC Region.

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services