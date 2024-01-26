Hello Kitty celebrates her 50th anniversary worldwide in 2024. In Hong Kong, partners with the Largest Shopping Mall, Harbour City to host mega event with 5 captivating experiential zones.

HONG KONG, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Kitty celebrates its 50th anniversary worldwide in style. In Hong Kong, Hello Kitty partners with Harbour City Shopping Mall as the "International Friendship Ambassador" for the unforgettable "HELLO KITTY • HAPPY 50 @ Harbour City" anniversary celebration. Join us at the largest shopping mall in town from 25 January to 25 February for an unique experience at the 5 captivating experiential zones, art exhibition and pop up stores throughout the mall!

Hello Kitty celebrates her 50th anniversary worldwide and partners with Harbour City Shopping Mall in Hong Kong to host mega event Experience the traditional Chinese lion dance culture at the “Hello Kitty Lion Dance Garden” Art lovers can appreciate collectible Hello Kitty art sculptures and 24 Karat Gold Acrylic Paintings

The largest zone is the HELLO KITTY 50th Anniversary "Parade Performance" Themed Installation designed with the concept of an "Apple Wishing Garden", where Hello Kitty transforms into a Daruma of wishes, hoping to send different blessings to everyone. The garden features a 5-meter-tall red Hello Kitty Daruma and eight smaller Darumas representing different wishes. As visitors cross the love lock bridge, they are greeted by an archway inspired by Hello Kitty's Dream House!

Art lovers can visit "Every Flower Tells a Story" Art Exhibition. Bull & Stein, a renowned German home decor brand, creates a series of collectible Hello Kitty art sculptures handcrafted by top European artisans using Swiss-patented pigments. Another featured artist is Hisahiro Fukazawa from Japan, presenting a collection of Hello Kitty-inspired exquisite 24 Karat Gold Acrylic Paintings.

Lion dance is one of the important Chinese traditional performances that locals would see during festivals and celebrations. To celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary, "Hello Kitty Lion Dance Garden" is set at the Ocean Terminal Observation Deck with spectacular Hong Kong skyline. An adorable Hello Kitty is stepping on a high pole, accompanied by a large lion head and four big drums behind her, inviting everyone to join in the drumming excitement.

Fans of Hello Kitty can also discover a world of adorable treasures at the two pop-up stores, including customizable candy cookie gift boxes and exclusive anniversary collectibles.

