Herbalgy "TO-Go" Summer Treat: Keung To-Themed Gelato Truck

Free Gelato + Exclusive Fan Support Hand Fan, Stay Cool. Stay "TO".

One Receipt, Triple Summer Rewards: Win The Herbalgy Trophy Tickets!

HONG KONG, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is heating up across the city! With FIFA World Cup fever sweeping the globe and the Hong Kong Football Festival 2026 in full swing, excitement has never been higher. To help everyone stay cool amidst the football frenzy, the Pain Management Expert, Herbalgy and its brand ambassador Keung To are bringing the "KEEP ME UP" spirit directly to the streets of Mong Kok with the limited-time "TO-Go Summer Treat" Cooling Fan Support Campaign.

High-resolution images available for download here: https://bit.ly/3RDOmOP

For two days only, fans can visit the Keung To-themed Gelato Truck and enjoy complimentary gelato and an exclusive fan support hand fan, designed to celebrate both football fever and summer fun. Customers who spend HK$280 or above on eligible Touch-Cool or Herbalgy Analgesic Plaster can redeem a complimentary Touch Cool Mint Gelato and a limited-edition "Stay Cool, Stay TO" fan support hand fan, bringing Herbalgy's signature cooling sensation to life in the most refreshing and fun way this summer.

The Coolest Fan Essential This Summer

The campaign slogan "Stay Cool. Stay 'TO'." carries a playful double meaning. "TO" not only represents the TO-Go Summer Gelato Truck, but also references the Chinese character "濤" in Keung To's name, encouraging everyone to stay cool, stay energetic, and stay connected with Keung To throughout the summer.

Inspired by the natural mint aroma and cooling sensation of Touch Cool, Herbalgy has created a limited-edition mint-flavoured gelato specially for the campaign. Together with the exclusive "Stay Cool, Stay TO" fan support hand fan, fans can stay refreshed whether they are cheering for their favourite football team, exploring the city, taking photos, or supporting their favourite idol. It is set to become the coolest fan gear of the season.

One Receipt Unlocks Triple Summer Rewards

Looking for an instant cool-down in Mong Kok this summer? From 5 June to 21 June 2026, customers who spend HK$280 or above on any Touch Cool or Herbalgy Analgesic Plaster products at designated retailers¹ can redeem one complimentary Touch Cool Mint Gelato², and one limited-edition Keung To KEEP ME UP fan support hand fan³ at the TO-Go Summer Gelato Truck. The same receipt can also be used to enter the "Goal-Getter Giveaway", offering participants the chance to win tickets to The Herbalgy Trophy: Chelsea FC vs Juventus⁴ and experience one of the summer's most anticipated football events live.

TO-Go Summer Gelato Truck Event Details

Date: 19 June & 21 June 2026

Time: 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Location: Near Langham Place, Mong Kok

(Any updates or changes will be announced via Herbalgy's official social media platforms on the event day.)

Goal-Getter Giveaway Registration: https://octopus-opl.com/form/HerbalgyTrophyCP-1

Cooling Fans, Football Fever and Fan Love

Since announcing its partnership with Keung To, Herbalgy has quickly become one of the city's hottest talking points. The KEEP ME UP campaign has successfully connected the heritage Chinese medicine brand with a younger generation, while introducing a fresh and modern side of Herbalgy to new audiences.

Known for his close bond with fans, Keung To has always been recognised for his appreciation and support of his fan community. This summer, Herbalgy is extending that same spirit through this limited-edition cooling fan support campaign, bringing a refreshing surprise to both football fans and Keung To' supporters.

Goal-Getter Giveaway – Trade Promotion Competition Licence No.: 61362-4

1 Participating retail outlets/online stores in Hong Kong include Mannings, Mannings Online Store, Watsons, Watsons Online Health and Beauty Store, Matsumoto Kiyoshi, Yue Hwa Chinese Products Emporium, Colourmix, Lung Fung Group, HKTVmall, and the official Herbalgy online store.

2 While stocks last.

3 While stocks last. Actual products may vary from images shown.

4 The promotion is subject to terms and conditions. In the event of any dispute, Herbalgy reserves the right of final decision.

About Herbalgy

Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a company that captures the essence of Hong Kong. Founded in 1999 by the esteemed Professor of Chinese Medicine Wong Tin Chee, he has been inspired by his father, Wong To Yick, since childhood. With a deep passion for Traditional Chinese Medicine and herbal medicine research, Professor Wong has inherited his father's wisdom and expertise. He is committed to adhering to his father's philosophy of 'focusing on addressing the root cause rather than merely treating the symptoms' and the principle of 'viewing pain as a crucial indicator for identifying underlying issues'.

Following the establishment of the family business, Professor Wong was encouraged by his father to create the well-known 'Herbalgy' brand. This name reflects the company's commitment to promoting healthy meridians and overall well-being. With decades of clinical experience and a love for Hong Kong's traditional Chinese medicine, he established a GMP-standard factory in Hong Kong to ensure the scientific production of traditional medicinal oils and plasters. He has since launched the brands 'Touch Cool', 'Herbalgy', and 'Tibet Red', which blend the unique characteristics of Hong Kong with accessible medicinal oils, magnetic therapy, herbal remedies, and physical therapy, making them some of the most enduring and best-selling brands in the region.

These brands offer straightforward, medication-based home care solutions designed for the early prevention of chronic pain resulting from impaired circulation of blood and Qi in urban lifestyles. All products mentioned in this press release are registered proprietary Chinese medicines. Their statutory indications are based on the labels approved by the Chinese Medicine Council of Hong Kong.

For more information about Herbalgy, please visit:



Website: https://herbalgy.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Herbalgy/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/herbalgyhk/



Media Inquiries:



Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Marketing and Sales Department

Phone: (852) 2380 9555

Email: [email protected]



PR Agency:



SORTIE Agency Limited

Phone: (852) 2855 6896

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd.