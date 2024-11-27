Hetian Power Supply Company of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. actively serves the development of the photovoltaic industry and contributes to the green and low-carbon future

HETIAN, China, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 23, good news came from the Hetian Power Supply Company of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. As of the end of October this year, the Hetian region of Xinjiang had made remarkable achievements in the development of the photovoltaic industry. According to statistics, 27 centralized photovoltaic power stations have been built in Hetian, with a total installed capacity of 4.04 million kilowatts. Among them, in 2024 alone, State Grid Hetian Power Supply Company has actively served the 1.25 million kilowatt photovoltaic power generation project and successfully connected it to the grid, injecting a strong impetus into the optimization of regional energy structure and green and low-carbon development.

It is understood that between 2021 and 2023, Hetian Power Supply Company of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. invested a total of 166.17 million yuan for the construction of supporting delivery projects. These projects include the erection of 109.3 kilometers of 220 kV transmission lines and 33 kilometers of 110 kV transmission lines, which effectively improves the transmission capacity and stability of the power grid and provides solid power grid support for the power transmission of photovoltaic power stations.

SOURCE Hetian Power Supply Company of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd