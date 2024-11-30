Hetian Power Supply Company of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. improves the intelligence level of the power grid to ensure the safety of users' electricity consumption

HETIAN, China, Nov. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 28, good news came from Hetian Power Supply Company of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.. Since the official launch of the company's full power outage information perception platform in July 2023, it has been in stable operation for more than a year and has achieved remarkable results. According to the latest data, the platform has sent more than 74,000 monitoring and warning SMS work orders so far, which has greatly improved the speed of fault recovery and reduced the distribution network failure by more than 60% year-on-year, providing a more reliable guarantee for the safe use of electricity for users in the Hetian area.

The company has always been committed to improving the intelligence level of the power grid and ensuring the safety and stability of power supply. By integrating advanced information technology and data analysis means, the platform can realize the perception of full voltage and all types of power outage faults in the entire distribution grid within 30 seconds, which greatly improves the timeliness and accuracy of fault handling processes.

In the past year or so, the platform has not only significantly improved the accuracy of fault location, but also made the research and judgment process more efficient and scientific. Operation and maintenance personnel can quickly grasp the fault information and take targeted repair measures, thus greatly shortening the power outage time and reducing the inconvenience and losses to users.

