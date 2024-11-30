Hetian Power Supply Company of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. strengthens distribution network management and makes every effort to ensure winter power supply

HETIAN, China, Nov. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 27, news came from Hetian Power Supply Company of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. Ltd. that in order to ensure safe and reliable power supply in winter, the company laid out in advance and took active actions to provide a solid guarantee for residents in the Hotan area to spend the warm winter through a series of effective measures.

Before winter, Hetian Power Supply Company of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. attached great importance to warmth and supply, and organized a professional team to conduct centralized inspection and live inspection of key lines. The inspection covered the main power supply lines in the Hotan area. Through careful inspection and scientific testing, more than 1,200 safety hazards were successfully investigated and managed, and 203 distribution transformers were replaced.

At the end of October, the company fully completed the 2024 rural power grid consolidation and upgrading project in Hotan area. The project has a total investment of 460 million yuan, and plans to build and renovate 1027.66 kilometers of high and low voltage distribution lines, add and replace 632 distribution transformers, and complete the installation of tables for 3316 "coal to electricity" users.

Hetian Power Supply Company of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. has taken a series of effective measures through advance planning and active actions to provide strong support for the safety and warmth of residents in the Hotan area in winter.

SOURCE Hetian Power Supply Company of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd