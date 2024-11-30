Hetian Power Supply Company of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.'s drone inspection helps the safe operation of the line

HETIAN, China, Nov. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 28, according to the relevant person in charge of Hetian Power Supply Company of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd., the company attaches great importance to scientific and technological innovation and constantly introduces new technologies and equipment to optimize the operation and maintenance management process of the power grid. Among them, the introduction and popularization of UAV inspection technology has been a highlight of the company's power grid operation and maintenance management in recent years. Through the multi-scenario application of transmission and distribution collaborative inspection, the company actively builds an integrated inspection mode of transmission and distribution coordination grid, which realizes efficient and accurate monitoring of power grid lines.

Up to now, the UAV inspection coverage of the Hetian Power Supply Company of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. has been significantly improved, and the total mileage of the main distribution network UAV patrol has exceeded 20,000 kilometers. In this process, the UAV inspection technology has played a huge role, and a total of 3,899 hidden dangers of the main distribution network have been found, which effectively ensures the safe and stable operation of the power grid.

