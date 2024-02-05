Hettigoda Industries Private Limited's Siddhalepa Liv-Pro Gains Recognition at the International Innovation Awards 2023

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hettigoda Industries Private Limited's Siddhalepa Liv-Pro, an Ayurvedic food supplement formulated with herbs, garnered acclaim at the International Innovational Awards (IIA) 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan. As an integral pillar of the Innovation Revolution movement led by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Awards aims to create an innovation ecosystem for enterprises by recognizing outstanding innovations, and in the process, encouraging organizations to continue investing in innovation.

Hettigoda Industries' award-winning innovation Siddhalepa Liv-Pro contains ingredients such as Heen Bovitiya (Osbeckia octandra), which is traditionally known to support healthy liver function and toxin elimination, and Aloe Vera. This combination has been found to contain the strongest bioactivity which is marked by the highest percentage of Gallic Acid—a major compound responsible for the hepatoprotective effects associated with the product.

Siddhalepa Liv-Pro was launched after conducting research trials at the Siddhalepa Ayurveda Hospital with patients. The findings were presented at the Asian Symposium on Medical Plants, Spices, and Other Natural Products (ASOMPS) XVII in December 2018. This food supplement is designed to contribute to the restoration of liver functionality through the facilitation of hepatocellular regeneration.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in the pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org .

