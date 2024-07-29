HGC Sunshine Hong Kong Campaign hopes to bring laughter to community

HGC Shines Hong Kong Movie Day – Helping SEN children from Heep Hong Society overcome social difficulties and integrate into the community

HONG KONG, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited ("HGC" or the "Group"), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, has recently launched the "Sunshine Hong Kong" campaign, with the hope of relieving the stress of the busy public through various exciting activities, and creating a more connected society together. HGC held the first event – HGC Shines Hong Kong Movie Day, where over 200 children with special educational needs (SEN) from Heep Hong Society and their parents attended a screening of the movie "Inside Out 2" at the cinema. This event was more than just a movie-watching experience – it was a comprehensive social adaptation activity. By attending with their family members, SEN children can gradually become accustomed to public spaces like cinemas. This experience helps them develop their social skills and build up their self-confidence, also make them to feel empowered to engage more actively with the community.

HGC held the first Sunshine Hong Kong event - HGC Shines Hong Kong Movie Day

"Sunshine Hong Kong" aims to spread more positivity energy and joy throughout the community. In the latter half of the year, HGC will organize a series of engaging activities aimed at spreading happiness among the public while also raising awareness about mental health. Through these efforts, the Group hopes to ignite and encourage the pursuit of holistic well-being among the society. HGC firmly believes that attaining good physical and mental health is essential for generating a positive impact that benefits people in all walks of life. HGC kicked off the campaign with "HGC Shines Hong Kong Movie Day", aiming to raise public awareness and garner support for mental health and relevant community groups. By providing an opportunity for SEN children to watch a movie in a cinema in an ordinary setting, the event offered them a relaxed and enjoyable experience, while also helping to enhance their community adaptability and gradually overcome social interaction difficulties, enabling them to better integrate into society.

On event day, HGC enlisted dozens of volunteers, including summer interns, to provide on-site support. The 7 Parents Resource Centres (PRCs) of Heep Hong Society also responded positively, lending their full support to the event. After the movie screening, HGC representatives engaged the students in a discussion about the emotional themes and issues depicted in the film. This helped the audience better understand the different emotions and their significance. The subsequent Q&A session was lively, with HGC staffs and its volunteers guiding the SEN children as they answered questions with ease. This not only increased the interaction and exchange between HGC and the SEN children, but also improved the children's social skills and self-confidence, allowing them to gain a richer community life experience.

Established in 1963, Heep Hong Society is one of the largest children education and rehabilitation organisations in Hong Kong. For many years, it has been committed to offering appropriate services to children and youth with different abilities and their families, to help them realise full potential and embrace positive living. Heep Hong Society has different service units to provide support to mainstream primary and secondary schools and kindergartens, helping more than 23,000 children, youth and parents every year. It also actively promotes the development of integrated education and rehabilitation services.

Mr. Raymond Yim, Senior Manager, Marcom, PR & Corporate Affairs of HGC, said, "The physical and mental well-being of the public has always been a top priority for us. We are fully aware that people in all walks of life and of all ages are facing pressure and challenges in the fast-paced city. Thus, we launched the 'Sunshine Hong Kong' campaign this year, providing a platform for the public to enjoy a diverse range of activities and experiences that can help them to relax and recharge with positive energy. We believe this event will not only provide SEN children from Heep Hong Society with an opportunity to experience social adaptation activity, but also promote the participants' understanding and awareness of their own mental health, as well as allow us to share happiness with the community. Looking ahead, we hope to organise more activities that can contribute to creating a more harmonious and inclusive social environment, allowing us to give back to society."

Ms. Conny Leung, Deputy CEO (Administration) of Heep Hong Society said: "Some SEN children, especially those with autism spectrum disorder, have difficulties in adapting when participating in social activities such as watching movies or taking public transportation. This often makes it challenging for parents to bring their children to such events. We are grateful for the full support of HGC, which has enabled children from Heep Hong Society to enjoy popular movie in a relaxing and inclusive atmosphere, where everyone had a wonderful time. We look forward to more collaborations with HGC through various inclusive activities to help SEN children and their families participate equally."

