High-Quality Power Services Accelerate Efficient Operation of Jinchang's "PV + Charging Pile" Project

JINCHANG, China, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Jinchang City's first integrated new energy project featuring "photovoltaic (PV) + charging piles" in Gansu Province was officially connected to the grid and put into operation. Supported by full-process exclusive services from State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company, the project was completed and commissioned one week ahead of schedule. The successful launch of this new green energy application has won high recognition from its developer, Gansu Ludong New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

According to Liu Rui, contact person of the project, the power supply company provided one-on-one exclusive follow-up services throughout the whole process from preliminary planning and scheme optimization to construction and grid connection. The professional, efficient and considerate support was key to the project's early completion. Adopting the operation model of "self-generation and self-consumption of PV power with surplus electricity for charging piles", the innovative project realizes local generation and consumption of green power, serving as a new practical model for diversified new energy applications in Jinchang.

To ensure smooth project implementation, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company took the initiative to launch a full-cycle service system in advance. Addressing the enterprise's unfamiliarity with grid connection procedures, technical standards and electricity pricing policies, dedicated account managers provided on-site technical guidance and policy interpretation. They optimized the PV installation layout and power distribution scheme for charging piles based on the site conditions and power load characteristics, eliminating potential design defects and construction risks from the source and laying a solid foundation for project construction.

Throughout the project, the power supply company adhered to the principle of efficient and customer-oriented services to form a complete service chain. With an integrated online and offline service model, it assisted the enterprise in document submission and scheme review, greatly shortening the processing cycle. During construction, staff conducted regular on-site supervision, strictly inspecting parameters of core equipment and circuit layout standards, and rectifying non-standard construction problems in a timely manner to ensure project quality. Meanwhile, cross-department joint acceptance was organized to finish equipment commissioning, data access and grid connection in one go, enabling the project to be put into operation immediately upon completion.

The 220kW PV project can generate approximately 280,000 kWh of clean power annually, cutting carbon dioxide emissions by 220 tons per year. The green power generated is prioritized for on-site charging piles, effectively reducing the enterprise's energy consumption costs and improving the regional charging service network for new energy vehicles.

Going forward, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company will further optimize the new energy grid connection service mechanism, streamline approval procedures and improve service precision. It will continue to support the local green and low-carbon energy transition and expand diversified application scenarios of the "PV +" model.

SOURCE State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company