Power Support Accelerates Livelihood Project Construction in Jinchang

JINCHANG, China, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2026, Zhang Wei, person in charge of Jinchuan District Public Training Base Project in Jinchang City, spoke highly of professional power services provided by State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company. The early intervention and whole-process follow-up power services have solved complicated power docking problems efficiently and saved precious construction time for the key livelihood project.

As a pivotal local livelihood project, the public training base aims to improve the regional skilled talent cultivation system, expand employment and entrepreneurship channels for local residents, and drive industrial upgrading. To guarantee the early completion and operation of the people-benefiting project, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company has fulfilled central enterprise social responsibilities actively by moving power services forward in advance.

The power company set up a special working team covering multiple professional fields at the initial planning stage of the project. Staff conducted repeated on-site surveys to figure out local power grid conditions, accurately calculate power load and identify potential power consumption difficulties, so as to formulate exclusive and targeted power supply solutions.

Breaking the traditional passive service mode, the company adopted integrated power guarantee plans, streamlined power application approval procedures, and launched parallel examination and approval services. Through seamless government-enterprise coordination, the team solved power grid matching and line connection problems in a timely manner throughout project construction.

Going forward, State Grid will continue to optimize business environment for power consumption, stick to proactive whole-process services for key livelihood projects, and fuel high-quality local economic and social development with stable and reliable power supply.

SOURCE State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company