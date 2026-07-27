High-tech Power Inspection Safeguards Scenic Spot in Jinchang

JINCHANG, China, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company has launched a targeted safety inspection at Zijing Flower Sea Scenic Area, a 4A-level tourist attraction in Jinchang, Gansu, known as a stunning "purple secret land on the northwest Gobi".

Against the backdrop of blooming lavender and verbena flowers, the scenic area welcomes its peak summer tourist season, with booming night tourism, catering and lighting operations driving a sharp rise in power load. Exposed outdoor power facilities and increased temporary electricity use bring potential safety risks to power supply.

Adopting a three-dimensional inspection model combining UAV aerial patrols and ground detailed checks, staff comprehensively inspected power lines, equipment and temporary power points. Drones efficiently detected hidden dangers such as cable damage and loose equipment at high altitude, while ground teams rectified irregular wiring and exposed cables on-site. Meanwhile, professional electricity safety knowledge was popularized among merchants and tourists.

The campaign solidifies reliable power support for the scenic area's summer operation. The company will maintain regular intelligent inspections to empower local cultural and tourism development and secure a safe travel environment for visitors.

SOURCE State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company