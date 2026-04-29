himchanmaru to Join Korea Trade Shows, Accelerates Global Market Expansion.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- himchanmaru is set to expand its global footprint by participating in major food exhibitions in Korea later this year.

The company will take part in Food Week Korea 2026, scheduled to be held at COEX in November, as well as Mega Show Season 2 at Suwon Convention Center in December.

At these exhibitions, himchanmaru plans to showcase its patented technologies for health extract production while engaging with overseas buyers to explore new export opportunities. The company will also highlight its newly launched ssanghwa tea product to strengthen brand recognition.

Health extract products, rooted in traditional Korean tonic culture, have been gaining attention in global markets for their unique functional value. himchanmaru aims to leverage this distinctiveness to broaden its reach among international consumers.

"Through these exhibitions, we plan to attract new customers and expand our global distribution network," a company representative said. "Our goal is to grow beyond the domestic market and establish ourselves as a global food company."

SOURCE himchanmaru