"Seven Patents Consolidated"… himchanmaru Strengthens Technological Edge in Health Extract Production

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himchanmaru

28 Apr, 2026, 08:00 CST

SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- himchanmaru is reinforcing its technological competitiveness in the food industry by advancing its health extract production capabilities.

Unlike general processed foods, liquid health extracts require precise control over ingredient ratios and extraction methods, as even small variations can significantly impact quality. Recognizing this, himchanmaru has focused on process technology as its core strength and has continuously invested in research and development.

As a result, the company has secured seven patents related to extract manufacturing. These technologies span the entire production process, from ingredient selection and extraction time to concentration control.

The company's recently launched ssanghwa tea product is a culmination of these technologies. By maximizing the jujube content and incorporating snail extract, the product differentiates itself in both formulation and functionality.

Industry experts note that as the functional food market expands, competition is shifting from raw ingredient sourcing to technology-driven innovation.

"In the health food industry, technology is trust," a company representative said. "We will continue to develop high value-added products through ongoing R&D."

SOURCE himchanmaru

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