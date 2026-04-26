"Made with Jeongeup Rehmannia"… himchanmaru Launches Premium Ssanghwa Tea

SEOUL, South Korea, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- himchanmaru has introduced a premium ssanghwa tea as part of its strategy to expand into the traditional herbal beverage market.

The new product features rehmannia sourced from Jeongeup in North Jeolla Province, a region known for its high-quality medicinal ingredients. In particular, the company uses raw materials supplied by the Chilbo Agricultural Cooperative, ensuring both regional authenticity and product quality.

Unlike many mass-market ssanghwa teas that have been popularized as sweetened beverages, himchanmaru's product differentiates itself by increasing the proportion of raw ingredients while maintaining traditional brewing methods. The formulation enhances the jujube content to deliver a deeper flavor, while the addition of snail extract reinforces its restorative, functional properties.

The product is also available in a 1-liter large-format package, targeting not only individual consumers but also cafés and commercial establishments. It has already been supplied to select cafés and is currently sold at duty-free shops at Incheon International Airport, expanding its consumer touchpoints.

"We focused on both ingredient quality and manufacturing processes to deliver an authentic ssanghwa tea, rather than just another beverage," a company representative said. "Our goal is to redefine the premium traditional tea market."

SOURCE himchanmaru