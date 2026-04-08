Hip Hing Construction Recognized at the International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2025 for Innovative Mobile MiC BIM CAVE Solution

SHANGHAI, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip Hing Construction Company Ltd., along with Vibro (H.K.) Ltd. and CLPe, have been recognized at the International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2025, organized by Enterprise Asia, under the Service and Solution category for their pioneering solution, "Mobile MiC BIM CAVE", an advanced BIM-driven Cave Automatic Virtual Environment that is transforming how construction professionals design, plan, train, and collaborate.

Developed to bridge the gap between virtual modelling and real-world construction execution, the BIM CAVE delivers a fully immersive, life-sized virtual environment using high-resolution projectors and LED screens across walls, ceilings, and floors. Unlike conventional VR systems reliant on individual headsets, Hip Hing's BIM CAVE allows multiple stakeholders to simultaneously experience and interact with the digital building model, promoting collective understanding and real-time decision-making.

The system has been extensively deployed across three strategic application areas: training, virtual experience, and project facilitation. In training, it supports safety procedure instruction, awareness programmes for frontline staff, and skills development for technicians. For virtual experience, the BIM CAVE has enabled immersive show flat presentations and detailed aesthetic reviews, helping designers and end-users explore spatial layouts and design intent more effectively. In project facilitation, it provides a collaborative environment for constructability reviews, management coordination, and as-built status documentation, enhancing both efficiency and accuracy.

In 2024, Hip Hing advanced this innovation further with the launch of a mobile MiC (Modular Integrated Construction) BIM CAVE. Designed for flexibility and rapid deployment, the mobile unit significantly reduces the need for stakeholder travel while enabling seamless onsite collaboration. Through collaboration with CLPe, the mobile solution is powered by newly adopted high-energy output power banks and other advanced MiC technologies, enabling stable, high-performance operation in diverse environments.

By integrating training, visualization, and coordination into a single cohesive platform, the Mobilized BIM CAVE Experience reinforces Hip Hing's commitment to digital transformation, operational excellence, and the future of smart, connected construction ecosystems.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia