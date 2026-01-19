TS Financial Holding's TS SmartBrain Recognized for Driving Intelligent Financial Services

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TS Financial Holding Co., Ltd. has been recognized under the Service and Solution category at the International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2025, organized by Enterprise Asia, for TS SmartBrain, an enterprise-level large language model developed in-house to support secure and intelligent digital transformation within the financial sector.

Purpose-built for high compliance environments, TS SmartBrain operates entirely within a fully controlled, on-premise infrastructure. This ensures that all model training and inference activities remain aligned with stringent data governance requirements, while offering financial institutions the confidence to adopt advanced AI without compromising security or regulatory obligations.

A defining feature of TS SmartBrain is its multimodal AI framework, which integrates text, voice, and image understanding within a unified system. This capability enables the platform to serve as a foundation for a range of internal, AI-driven applications, including a Knowledge Integration AI Assistant, a Smart Service & Virtual Human interface, an Intelligent Voice Quality Management System, and an Intelligent Report and Content Generation Engine.

Together, these applications support greater efficiency in daily operations by improving access to information, strengthening service quality monitoring, and assisting in the creation of accurate, timely reports and content. The system is designed to complement human expertise, enhancing employees' ability to deliver faster, more consistent and more reliable financial services.

Through TS SmartBrain, TS Financial Holding demonstrates how responsible innovation can be applied in practice—blending advanced technology with strong governance and human-centred design. This recognition at the IIA 2025 reflects the company's commitment to developing trustworthy AI solutions that contribute to a more resilient and digitally advanced financial industry.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org .

SOURCE Enterprise Asia